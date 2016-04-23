Watch for news about the launch of VOLUME 62 in March of 2017

Click here to order a copy of this issue.
A few copies of Volume 61 are still available.

U.S. 1 Worksheets

The following poets have been nominated for a Pushcart Prize.
The poems were selected by the Editorial Staff of the journal.
We wish all these fine poets good luck.

Daniela Buccilli, “April”
Elaine Koplow, “Wild Sex and the Weed Whacker”
Doc Long, “Ground Zero Plus One”
Judith McNally, “Garbanzo”
Jane Mohler, “A Widow Weeds”
Emily Nguyen, “Falcon Heart”

We have copies of old issues that we would like to donate to a worthy community-based or high school project. If you know of any place, please forward contact information to us1poets(at)gmail.com. We will make the contact and ship the books free.

 

