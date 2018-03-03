Launch Date for Volume 63, Sunday, April 8, 2018

The Launch for U.S.1 Worksheets, Volume 63, willl be held at the Princeton Public Library, 65 Witherspoon Street, Princeton, NJ. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Contributors to the issue will begin the reading at 2 p.m. No open mike. Refreshments, copies of the journal available for sale and pickup, and good conversation.

Onstreet parking and parking at garage adjacent to library are available. Contributors receive one free copy. Do preorder additional copies. We get no outside funds to cover our expenses. Give as a gift, donate to a library, college or writing workshop. Go to the Orders tab for instructions on how to order. Indicate with your order if you will pick up copies so you do not have to include postage.

Hope to see you there.

Believe it or not, but submissions for the 2019 issue begin on April 15 and end on June 30.