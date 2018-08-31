Selections have been made for 2019 issue

We have completed the selection process for the 2019 issue. We have heard from all the poets whose work we accepted. If, for any reason, you did not receive a notice, know your work was not accepted. This year the rotating editors read over 1000 poems and selected 134. Keep in mind that we only publish a single, one-page poem per poet. A round of thanks to everyone who took the time to put together a submission and send it our way. We often wish we had enough volunteer power, and funds, to publish two issues a year. We pride ourselves in being able to produce a hard copy issue and invite you all to submit again next spring.

Nancy Scott

Managing Editor