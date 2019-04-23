2019 Launch Party – Submissions Open for 2020

The launch for 2019 was held on March 31 at the Princeton Public Library with an enthusiastic audience packing the room. We want to thank all the poets who contributed to this issue and a special round of applause for those who were able to come and read their poems. Although we would have liked even more poets to participate, we almost met the fire capacity for that room which is the largest available in the area. Books were sent out by mid-April so if you have not received yours yet, they should be arriving shortly, except for Robert Joe Stout in Mexico and David Ades in Australia and that’s anybody’s guess. Thanks for hanging in there, guys!
 
Believe it or not, but we are now entering the submission season for 2020. New guidelines are on this site and in the current issue. We’ve shortened the submission season to June 15, so no waiting until June 29 to mail in your poems. Also if you want a single copy of this issue, you can buy it directly from Orders via Paypal. You can use Paypal or your credit card.
 
Have a wonderful summer and keep the poetry coming.
 
The Editors and Staff

