100,000 Satellites for AI: Orbital's Ambitious Data Center Constellation (2026)

In a bold move, Orbital, a startup barely five months old, has set its sights on the stars (quite literally) with an ambitious plan to deploy an unprecedented number of data center satellites. This venture, led by CEO Euwyn Poon, aims to harness the power of space to meet the growing demands of artificial intelligence. With a proposed 100,000 data center satellites, each capable of generating 100 kilowatts of power, Orbital is poised to revolutionize the way we think about computing and space exploration.

The Orbital Vision

Orbital's vision is a game-changer. By leveraging low Earth orbit, they plan to establish a network of satellites that can provide an incredible 10 gigawatts of computing power. This is not just a theoretical concept; Poon and his team have already filed the necessary paperwork with the Federal Communications Commission, taking a significant step towards making this vision a reality.

A New Frontier

What makes this particularly fascinating is the timing. As terrestrial data centers face increasing challenges related to power, cooling, and land availability, the idea of turning to space for computing solutions seems like a natural evolution. Orbital is not alone in this pursuit; other companies like Starcloud and Cowboy Space are also exploring similar constellations. However, Poon believes that now is the time to coordinate and establish a framework for these large-scale systems to coexist in space.

Expertise and Experience

Poon brings a unique perspective to the table. With a background in electric scooters and micromobility, he understands the importance of efficient design and manufacturing. His experience in building infrastructure for cities translates well into the challenges of managing large satellite constellations. The team he has assembled, with expertise from SpaceX, Amazon, and Northrop Grumman, further solidifies Orbital's credentials in this highly competitive field.

The Complexity of Launch

One of the key challenges Orbital faces is the launch itself. While the core system of an orbital data center is relatively simple, the complexity lies in getting these satellites into orbit. Poon acknowledges that they are relying on SpaceX's Starship to be ready in the coming years, which is a significant factor in their timeline. However, he believes that the rest of the process, from manufacturing to managing radiation exposure, is manageable with the right expertise and planning.

Learning from Past Experiences

Poon draws parallels between Orbital's journey and his previous venture, Spin. In the early days of Spin, they encountered challenges with non-removable batteries in their electric scooters, which required manual intervention for charging. By implementing swappable batteries in later generations, they simplified operations and improved efficiency. He believes that a similar approach can be taken with Orbital's satellite design, where even small changes can have a significant impact when scaled across such a massive constellation.

Collaboration and Growth

While Orbital is designing the core satellite platform in-house, Poon recognizes the value of collaboration and partnership. They are actively exploring opportunities to work with manufacturing experts and broaden their network. This approach not only brings fresh perspectives but also ensures that Orbital can leverage the best practices and expertise in the industry.

A New Era of Computing

In my opinion, Orbital's plans represent a significant milestone in the evolution of computing. By harnessing the power of space, we are not just expanding our technological capabilities but also pushing the boundaries of what is possible. This venture has the potential to reshape the way we think about data centers and artificial intelligence, offering new opportunities and challenges alike. As we watch Orbital's progress, it is an exciting time to be a part of this technological revolution.