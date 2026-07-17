12 Indian Fruits with the Most Protein: Guava, Avocado, and More (2026)

India's fruits are often overlooked in discussions about protein, but they can contribute significantly to your daily intake. While no fruit can meet the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) on its own, choosing fruits with higher protein content can help round out a balanced diet. Here's a look at 12 commonly available Indian fruits, ranked from highest to lowest protein content (approximate values per 100 grams):

Guava (2.6 g per 100 g): Guava is a nutritional powerhouse, packed with vitamin C, dietary fibre, antioxidants, potassium, and vitamin A. Its high protein content is impressive for a fruit, making it a valuable addition to any diet. Avocado (2 g per 100 g): Avocados are nutrient-dense, offering heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, fibre, potassium, folate, and vitamin E. They're a satisfying addition to protein-conscious meals. Jackfruit (1.7-1.9 g per 100 g): Jackfruit's popularity as a vegetarian alternative is well-deserved, but its protein content is actually lower than legumes or soy. Still, it ranks among the higher-protein fruits and provides vitamin C, potassium, and dietary fibre. Pomegranate (1.7 g per 100 g): Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants and offer heart health benefits. While their protein content isn't extraordinary, it's higher than many other fruits, and they add colour and crunch to your diet. Custard Apple (1.6 g per 100 g): custard apple is a seasonal favourite, offering potassium, magnesium, vitamin B6, and natural carbohydrates. Its creamy texture makes it filling and nutritious. Jamun (1.4 g per 100 g): Jamun's deep purple colour comes from anthocyanins, and its tangy flavour is instantly recognisable. It supports healthy blood sugar levels and provides vitamin C and dietary fibre. Kiwi (1.1 g per 100 g): Kiwis are packed with vitamin C and offer a little over one gram of protein per 100 grams. Pairing them with Greek yoghurt creates a refreshing, protein-boosted snack. Banana (1.1 g per 100 g): Bananas are a beloved snack, rich in potassium, vitamin B6, and easily digestible carbohydrates. Adding peanut butter or yoghurt transforms them into a more balanced treat. Orange (0.9 g per 100 g): Oranges are an immunity favourite, packed with vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants. They're a refreshing and healthy everyday fruit. Mango (0.8 g per 100 g): Mangoes are a summer staple, rich in vitamins A and C, antioxidants, and beneficial plant compounds. They're a delicious and nutritious addition to a balanced diet. Watermelon (0.6 g per 100 g): Watermelon is nearly 90% water, making it a hydrating summer fruit. It provides vitamin A, vitamin C, and lycopene, and its low protein content is offset by its ability to replenish fluids. Papaya (0.5-0.6 g per 100 g): Papaya is rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, and the digestive enzyme papain. Its soft texture and affordability make it an easy, gut-healthy addition to your diet.

While these fruits offer valuable protein contributions, it's important to remember that they should be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet. Fruits are naturally low in protein, but they provide essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre that are crucial for overall health.