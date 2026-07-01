13 Kitchen Supplies Worth Buying at Sam's Club | Best Kitchen Gear at Sam's Club (2026)

Sam's Club is a treasure trove for kitchen supplies, offering a wide range of high-quality, affordable options. From stoneware to mini appliances, this wholesale giant has something for every kitchen need. Here's a curated list of 13 kitchen supplies that are worth considering for your next Sam's Club haul, along with personal commentary and analysis.

Member's Mark 4-Piece Stoneware Reactive Pasta Bowl Set

This set is a steal at $14.88 for four bowls. The high-fire, reactive glossy glaze technique creates unique, stunning designs. The bowls are durable, with a wide base and high walls, perfect for pasta, salads, and more. The teal blue, sage green, and soft gray colorways add a touch of elegance to any kitchen. I love the versatility and practicality of this set, and the fact that they're dishwasher-safe and don't overheat in the microwave is a bonus.

Frigidaire Gallery Nugget Ice Maker

At just under $150, this ice maker is a great value. It produces up to 33 pounds of ice in 15 minutes, perfect for hot summer days. The sleek, modern design and black finish make it a stylish addition to any countertop. I've used it for parties and it's been a hit. The quiet operation is a plus, but be aware that the ice bucket may not always fill to the brim.

Nordic Ware Sea Glass Blue Measuring Cups and Measuring Spoons Set

This set is a must-have for anyone who loves beautiful kitchenware. At $14.98, it's a steal. The BPA-free, melamine set features a bundt-shaped design with a smooth interior, making leveling easy. The sea glass blue colorway is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. I appreciate the practicality of this set, and the fact that it's dishwasher-safe is a bonus.

Tramontina Enamel Cast Iron Bread Oven

For $47.98, this 9.5-inch cast iron bread oven is a heavy-duty, substantial pot. It comes in attractive shades like cranberry, latte, and matte navy. Customers rave about its ability to deliver consistent results and its versatility for cooking other dishes. I love the upscale appeal of the stainless steel knob, and it's a great investment for anyone who loves freshly baked bread.

Member's Mark 2-Piece Aluminum Sheet Pans

These pans are perfect for high-heat baking and cooking at $14.98 for a pack of two. They're durable, rust-resistant, and have received dozens of positive reviews. I've used them for everything from jelly roll cakes to baking bacon. Just remember to hand-wash them to keep them in top condition.

Member's Mark Extra-Large Commercial Cutting Board

At $8.98, this 15x20-inch cutting board is a steal. Made of heavy-duty polyethylene, it's both dishwasher and freezer-safe. I love the size and versatility of this board, and it's perfect for tough tasks like butchering meat and kneading bread.

Member's Mark 8-Piece Fliplock Pantry Storage

This set is a great way to organize your pantry at $24.98. The rectangular containers with straight sides and silicone seals keep your food fresh. I love the aesthetic and practical look of this set, and it's a great way to store snacks and dry goods.

Member's Mark 3-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set

This set is a must-have for any kitchen at $15.87. The 3, 5, and 8-quart bowls nest together for easy storage. The smooth, durable stainless steel is dishwasher-safe and perfect for a variety of tasks. I appreciate the size and versatility of these bowls.

Member's Mark Marble & Acacia Wood Charcuterie Boards

This set of two boards is a stylish and versatile addition to any kitchen at $29.98. The split design features acacia wood and marble, and it's perfect for serving and cutting. I love the elevated look and feel of these boards, and they're a great way to present party platters.

Member's Mark 6-Section Bamboo Melamine Serving Platter with Lazy Susan Base and Storage Lid

This eight-piece set is a must-have for hosts and hostesses at $21.98. The bamboo and melamine combination is both sturdy and aesthetically pleasing. The lazy Susan base and storage lid make it perfect for serving and storing food. I love the versatility and practicality of this set.

Member's Mark 8-Piece Stainless Steel Silicone Utensil Set

This set is a great way to upgrade your kitchenware at $24.88. The 8-piece set includes a spatula, soup ladle, and more. The silicone material is safe and durable, making it perfect for any pot or pan. I love the versatility and practicality of this set.

Member's Mark 24-Qt. Covered Aluminum Stock Pot

At just under $44, this stock pot is a high-quality investment. It's perfect for batch cooking and sanitizing glass jars. The heavy-duty handles and lid make it a versatile addition to any kitchen. I love the durability and ease of cleaning of this pot.

Member's Mark 4-Pack Yarn Dyed Silicone Oven Mitt, Pot Holder, Mini Mitt Set

This set combines comfort and practicality at $14.98. The heat-resistant silicone grip and soft, plush fabric make it perfect for oven mitts, pot holders, and mini mitts. I love the waterproof and easy-to-clean nature of this set, and the variety of colors is a bonus.

Sam's Club's kitchen supplies are a great way to upgrade your cooking game without breaking the bank. These products offer a combination of style, functionality, and affordability, making them a must-have for any kitchen.