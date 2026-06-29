15-Year-Old Mai Perez Smashes 800m Freestyle Record at 2026 Ocala Sectionals | 8:56.55 Win! (2026)

The 2026 Ocala Sectionals kicked off with a bang, showcasing the incredible talent of young swimmers across Florida. Among the standout performances, 15-year-old Mai Perez emerged as a rising star, shattering her own records and leaving her competitors in awe. With a stunning 8:56.55 in the 800-meter freestyle, Mai not only claimed victory but also set a new personal best, marking a remarkable 12-second improvement from her previous season's best. This achievement is all the more impressive considering her starting point; her pre-season best was a 9:08.20, and she had already achieved a 9:05.73 just a month prior. Mai's performance is a testament to her dedication and the potential for even greater success in the future.

But Mai's not alone in her achievements. Fellow 15-year-old Jianna Amores demonstrated her prowess in the 50-meter butterfly, clocking in at 26.94, a tenth of a second faster than her previous best. Delfina Suarez, another 15-year-old, claimed the 50-meter backstroke in 30.02, showcasing her versatility and speed. The competition also saw Cassie Bauer from Florida Gulf Coast University secure the 50-meter breaststroke title with a time of 33.60, though she fell short of her personal best of 32.10, which she achieved at the US Open in December 2025.

The boys' category was equally impressive, with 16-year-old Cobe Hehenberger leading the pack in the 800-meter freestyle, finishing in 8:11.82, a significant improvement on his previous best of 8:16.92. Florida State University swimmer and NCAA qualifier Logan Robinson showcased his speed in the 50-meter butterfly, touching the wall in 24.44, just a tenth off his personal best. Andrew Rich, another FSU swimmer, dominated the 50-meter backstroke with a time of 26.23, slightly slower than his previous best of 26.02, which he achieved at the same event last year.

The meet also witnessed the triumph of international talent, with Argentina's Matias Sosa Gonzalez claiming the 50-meter breaststroke in 29.43, a slight improvement on his second-place finish last year. The night's finale belonged to the South Florida Aquatic Club's 800-meter freestyle relay team, comprising Juan Vallmitjana, Guillermo Mantilla, Felipe Alvarez, and Ethan Hall, who swam to a winning time of 8:51.36.

This event not only highlights the exceptional talent within the Florida swimming community but also serves as a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills and set their sights on future competitions. With such impressive performances, the 2026 Ocala Sectionals have undoubtedly left a lasting impression, leaving fans eager to see what these swimmers will achieve next.