16 Sunrises in a Day: The Speed of the International Space Station (2026)

The International Space Station (ISS) is a marvel of human ingenuity, but its unique orbit presents a fascinating challenge to its crew. As the ISS circles the Earth, the sun rises and sets rapidly, creating a breathtaking yet disorienting environment.

The Rapid Rhythm of Day and Night

The ISS travels at an incredible speed, completing a full orbit around our planet every 90 to 93 minutes. This means that in a single day, the crew experiences not just one sunrise and sunset but a remarkable sixteen of each. Imagine witnessing the dawn break and the sun dip below the horizon sixteen times in a 24-hour period!

Misconceptions and Misunderstandings

This fact often leads to misconceptions. Many assume that the crew's day is divided into sixteen short segments, each with its own sunrise and sunset. However, this is not the case. Each sunrise and sunset is a fleeting moment, lasting only a few seconds, and the full cycle from daylight to darkness and back takes place within one orbit, not an entire day.

The Impact of High-Beta-Angle Periods

During certain periods, known as high-beta-angle periods, the ISS's orbit aligns in such a way that it remains in sunlight for extended periods, sometimes up to a week. This means that the crew can go days without experiencing the familiar cycle of day and night, as the ISS remains in Earth's shadow.

Keeping Time on the ISS

With the sun's cues unreliable, the ISS operates on a single clock, Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), also known as GMT. This neutral time zone is a compromise between the American and Russian control centers. The crew's day is structured like any other, with a scheduled wake-up, a busy workday filled with experiments and maintenance, meals, exercise, and a sleep period of around eight and a half hours.

Engineering Sleep in Space

Maintaining a healthy sleep cycle in space is a complex task. NASA has equipped the ISS with adjustable LED lighting that mimics the natural progression of daylight, helping the crew regulate their sleep patterns. Crew members retreat to individual compartments, akin to telephone booths, where they can block out the light and use eye masks and earplugs to create a peaceful sleep environment.

The Body's Natural Rhythm

Human biology is attuned to the 24-hour cycle of a single planet's rotation. In space, this natural rhythm is disrupted as the ISS provides a new, manufactured reference point. The sixteen sunrises and sunsets are a visible reminder of this mismatch, as the Earth persistently offers its old signal, too frequent to be useful, and the crew must adapt and keep their own time.

A Unique Perspective

The crew of the ISS lives in a world where the sun rises and sets sixteen times a day, yet they maintain a structured routine, ignoring these celestial cues. It's a fascinating insight into the challenges and adaptations required for life in space.

Final Thoughts

The ISS's rapid orbit and the resulting sunrises and sunsets offer a unique perspective on time and our connection to the natural world. It's a reminder of the incredible resilience and adaptability of the human spirit, even in the face of such an extraordinary environment.