2023 NHL Draft Redo: Connor Bedard, Leo Carlsson Lead the Way - Expert Analysis (2026)

Welcome to another re-draft and ranking review exercise! This time, we're taking a look at the 2023 NHL Draft and re-drafting it, with a focus on the top 31 picks. I'll be analyzing my previous rankings and providing my thoughts on how things might have played out differently. So, let's dive in and see how I did.

Chicago Blackhawks: C Connor Bedard - I stand by my initial ranking, with Bedard still being the top prospect in this class. His skill and potential are undeniable, and I believe he'll be a force in the NHL for years to come.

Anaheim Ducks: C Leo Carlsson - Carlsson's smooth game and combination of size, smarts, and skating give him an edge. While I initially ranked him higher, he's still a top-tier prospect with a bright future.

Columbus Blue Jackets: C Adam Fantilli - Fantilli's offensive capabilities and IQ are impressive, but he needs to take that next step. I believe he has the potential to become a 30-plus goal scorer, which would solidify his top-3 ranking.

San Jose Sharks: C Will Smith - Smith's individual skill is undeniable, and he's already showing points per game. I believe he'll be a key player for the Sharks, alongside Macklin Celebrini.

Montreal Canadiens: RW Matvei Michkov - Michkov's track record and offensive IQ/skill are intriguing, but his size, fitness, and on-ice flaws are concerns. I believe he has the potential to be a point-per-game player, but he needs to address these issues.

Arizona Coyotes: LW Zach Benson - Benson's impact at both ends of the ice is undeniable, and I believe he'll be a future Selke candidate. His ability to drive play and contribute in all aspects of the game is impressive.

Philadelphia Flyers: RW/LW Gabe Perreault - Perreault's skating ability and offensive mindset are unique, and I believe he'll be a valuable player for the Flyers. My initial ranking was spot on, and I'm proud of my insight on this prospect.

Washington Capitals: RW Ryan Leonard - Leonard's strength, physicality, and work ethic make him a desirable player type. I believe he'll score 30 goals a year in the NHL, but I should have ranked him higher on my board initially.

Detroit Red Wings: C/RW/LW Roman Kantserov - Kantserov's talent is undeniable, but I initially gave too much weight to the Russian factor post-Ukraine invasion. My ranking was too low, and I believe he belongs higher in the draft.

St. Louis Blues: G Jacob Fowler - Fowler looks like the best goalie prospect in a strong goalie class. I believe he'll be a starter in the NHL, and my ranking is appropriate for his potential.

Vancouver Canucks: C Calum Ritchie - Ritchie's potential as a No. 4 or 5 forward for a playoff team is exciting. My ranking is based on my observations of him pre-draft and his performance in the OHL.

Arizona Coyotes: C Dalibor Dvorsky - Dvorsky's skill, sense, and two-way commitment are impressive. I believe he'll be a solid contributor in the NHL, but my initial ranking was a bit too high.

Buffalo Sabres: LHD Dmitri Simashev - Simashev's skating ability and smooth skating style are comparable to Ritchie and Dvorsky. I initially thought about re-ranking him higher, but my ranking is still appropriate for his potential.

Pittsburgh Penguins: G Trey Augustine - Augustine's potential as a late first-round pick is intriguing, and I'm slightly higher on him than the consensus. I believe he has the skills to become a legitimate NHL goalie.

Nashville Predators: RHD Axel Sandin-Pellikka - Sandin-Pellikka's skating ability and potential are exciting. My ranking is appropriate for his skills, and I believe he'll be a key player for the Predators.

Calgary Flames: RHD David Reinbacher - Reinbacher's skating ability and potential are impressive, but I believe he's more of a teens guy than a top-10 prospect. My ranking is based on my observations of his skills.

Detroit Red Wings: G Michael Hrabal - Hrabal and Augustine are comparable prospects, and my ranking is appropriate for his potential. I believe he has the skills to become a legitimate NHL goalie.

Winnipeg Jets: RW Bradly Nadeau - Nadeau's potential as a middle-six producer with skill, scoring, and speed is exciting. I believe the Hurricanes and I would have taken him earlier, and my ranking is based on his potential.

Chicago Blackhawks: LW Nick Lardis - Lardis' scoring ability and speed are impressive, and I believe he'll be a successful NHL player. My ranking is based on his performance in the second half of the draft process.

Seattle Kraken: C Oliver Moore - Moore's skating ability is impressive, but I believe his average brain and finishing skills limit his potential. My ranking is based on my observations of his skills.

Minnesota Wild: RW Matthew Wood - Wood's scoring ability is respectable, but his average off-puck play and feet limit his ceiling. My ranking is a recalibration of his potential.

Philadelphia Flyers: G Egor Zavragin - Zavragin's potential as a legit NHL goalie is exciting, and I believe he has the skills to become a successful NHL player. My ranking is based on his performance so far.

New York Rangers: LW Andrew Cristall - Cristall's offensive smarts and skill are top-of-class, but his size and style of play are concerns. My ranking is based on his potential as a power play player.

Nashville Predators: C Emmitt Finnie - Finnie's high-floor, low-ceiling potential is intriguing, and I believe he's the only seventh-rounder-turned-first-rounder in this re-draft. My ranking is based on my observations of his skills.

St. Louis Blues: RW Easton Cowan - Cowan's first-round selection was against consensus, but my ranking is appropriate for his potential. My initial ranking was too low, and I believe he belongs higher in the draft.

San Jose Sharks: RHD Tom Willander - Willander's skating ability and potential are exciting, but his puck play needs improvement. My ranking is based on his performance in the OHL.

Colorado Avalanche: LW Daniil But - But's progression and productivity in the AHL are impressive, but I believe he's a complementary middle-six piece long term. My ranking is based on his potential.

Toronto Maple Leafs: C Nate Danielson - Danielson's scoring ability is lacking, and I believe he'll more likely finish a late-first than a top-10 pick. My ranking is based on his skills.

St. Louis Blues: RHD Hunter Brzustewicz - Brzustewicz's smarts and skating showed in the OHL and AHL, and I believe he'll be a successful NHL player. My ranking is based on his performance and potential.

Carolina Hurricanes: C Charlie Stramel - Stramel's size and potential as a future bottom-six center are exciting. My ranking is based on his performance coming out of Michigan State.