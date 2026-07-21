2026 All-Star Futures Game: Meet the Next Generation of Baseball Stars (2026)

The 2026 All-Star Futures Game rosters have been announced, showcasing the next generation of baseball stars. The event, held at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, will feature 38 players from the American and National League teams, with 19 of them being the top prospects from their respective organizations. The game, which will be played on July 12th, will air exclusively on NBC, with Melanie Newman, Yonder Alonso, Sam Dykstra, and Sande Charles calling the action.

The National League side is highlighted by two top prospects: Brewers shortstop Jesus Made and Nationals shortstop Eli Willits. The American League, on the other hand, boasts dominant pitchers Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan from the Seattle system, as well as top prospects Leo De Vries, Franklin Arias, and Caleb Bonemer. The game will also feature star power from Pirates righty Seth Hernandez, who has a 102.4 mph fastball, and Rays outfielder Theo Gillen, who is a breakout prospect.

The Futures Game will be seven innings long, and the NL has won 4-1-1 since the event changed to its current format in 2019. Phillies legends Larry Bowa and Shane Victorino will manage the two sides, while Billy Wagner will serve as the NL pitching coach. The game will also feature players from six different countries and territories, with 86.8% of participants having played at least one MLB game since the showcase started in 1999. The event promises to be a showcase of the future of baseball, with many of the top prospects in the sport on display.

In terms of individual players, the rosters include a mix of top prospects and breakout stars. The Angels' Tyler Bremner and Nelson Rada, Astros' Kevin Alvarez, Athletics' Leo De Vries and Jamie Arnold, Blue Jays' JoJo Parker and Nolan Perry, and many others are all featured. The game will be a great opportunity for fans to see the next generation of baseball talent in action, and to get a glimpse of the future of the sport.

Overall, the 2026 All-Star Futures Game rosters are a testament to the depth of talent in baseball's minor leagues. The event promises to be an exciting showcase of the next generation of stars, and a great opportunity for fans to see the future of the sport in action.