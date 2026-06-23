2026 Best City Car Winner: Volkswagen Polo Shines! (vs Kia Picanto & Mazda 2) (2026)

The 2026 CarExpert Choice Awards have crowned the Volkswagen Polo as Australia's best city car, a well-deserved victory that highlights its unique blend of performance, efficiency, and premium feel. This achievement is particularly notable given the stiff competition from the Mazda 2 and Kia Picanto, both of which have their own strengths. The Polo's triumph underscores its ability to offer a more substantial and refined driving experience compared to its rivals, even in its later years.

What sets the Polo apart is its turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which delivers a punchy yet fuel-efficient performance. This engine, coupled with the car's enjoyable handling and sophisticated active safety features, makes the Polo a standout choice in its class. The interior is a highlight, boasting a classy design, modern technology, and user-friendly controls, all while offering a more substantial feel than many smaller, more affordable vehicles. The entry-level variant, in particular, provides excellent value, undercutting the related T-Cross light SUV in terms of price and practicality.

For those seeking a smaller, more efficient alternative to traditional city cars without fully committing to an electric vehicle, the Polo is an ideal choice. Its combination of performance, efficiency, and premium feel makes it a strong contender in the market. The addition of the sporty GTI flagship further enhances the Polo's appeal, offering a more dynamic driving experience without compromising on the car's overall practicality.

In my opinion, the Polo's victory in the 2026 CarExpert Choice Awards is a testament to its well-rounded nature and its ability to cater to a wide range of drivers. It offers a unique blend of performance, efficiency, and premium feel, all while remaining accessible and practical. This makes it a strong contender in the highly competitive city car segment, and a wise choice for anyone seeking a reliable and enjoyable driving experience.