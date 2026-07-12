2026 British Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying: Team Reactions and Highlights (2026)

The 2026 British Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying session was a thrilling display of speed and strategy, with several teams and drivers making their mark. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton dominated the session, securing pole position with a time of 1:28.376. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, finished fourth, but was close behind, just 0.703 seconds behind Hamilton. This result highlights Ferrari's strong performance and their ability to adapt to the unique challenges of Silverstone's long straights.

Mercedes, on the other hand, faced a tougher day. Kimi Antonelli, who had been quick in practice, struggled in SQ3, finishing second behind Hamilton. George Russell, meanwhile, was nearly half a second behind Antonelli, indicating a potential issue with Mercedes' pace. Despite this, Antonelli remained optimistic, citing the close nature of the session and the need to improve for the Sprint race.

Red Bull, led by Max Verstappen, showed promise with P3, but faced challenges with cornering. Isack Hadjar, the other Red Bull driver, finished 8th, with Pierre Wache acknowledging the need for improvement in deployment. McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, despite spinning and facing issues, managed P7 and P6, respectively, showcasing their resilience.

Williams, sporting a new front wing, made small steps forward, with Carlos Sainz out-qualifying both Haas drivers. However, they remain off the pace of the top 10. Haas, led by Oliver Bearman, struggled, with Bearman and Esteban Ocon finishing 17th and 18th, respectively. Aston Martin, awaiting their first big upgrade, finished last with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

In conclusion, the 2026 British Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying session was a showcase of the teams' strategies and performances. Ferrari's dominance, Mercedes' challenges, and Red Bull's potential all set the stage for an exciting Sprint race. As the teams prepare for the main event, the data gathered from this session will be crucial in shaping their strategies for the Grand Prix.