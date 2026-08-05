2026 Florida State Opponents: QB1 Situations (2026)

The 2026 college football season is just around the corner, and Florida State's opponents are gearing up with their starting quarterbacks set. Here's a breakdown of the QB1 situation for each of FSU's 2026 opponents, offering a glimpse into the potential challenges and strengths of their respective offenses.

New Mexico State: A Battle of Quarterbacks

New Mexico State's head coach, Tony Sanchez, has named Trey Hedden as the starter over Adam Damante. Hedden, a Tampa native, brings experience from Furman, where he started eight games as a true freshman and all 12 games as a sophomore. He boasts a 60.9% completion rate and 68.5% success rate, respectively, with 13 touchdowns and 17 touchdowns to his name. Damante, on the other hand, has stops at Northern Arizona and Arizona before landing at New Mexico State, where he appeared in five games with two starts.

SMU: A Familiar Face at the Helm

SMU's Kevin Jennings, a redshirt senior, has 39 career appearances and 26 starts under his belt. Last season, he compiled impressive stats with 3,641 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. His ability to rush for 354 yards and five touchdowns in 2024 further showcases his dual-threat capabilities.

Alabama: A Close Contest

Alabama has yet to name a starter, but the battle between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell promises an intriguing contest. Mack, a fourth-year signal-caller, served as the backup last season, throwing for 228 yards and two touchdowns. Russell, a former five-star recruit, saw action in two games as a true freshman, completing 73.3% of his passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Central Arkansas: A Murky Situation

Central Arkansas' quarterback situation is the most uncertain among FSU's opponents. With six quarterbacks on the roster, none have thrown a pass for the Bears. The group includes Walker White, Donovyn Omolo, and Tyler Dudden, among others. White, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound signal-caller, seems like the odds-on favorite, but Omolo's experience with 10 games played last season at Central Missouri cannot be overlooked.

Virginia: A Transfer's Strong Suit

Virginia's starting quarterback, Beau Pribula, is a transfer from Missouri. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound quarterback started all 10 games he was available for last season at Mizzou, going 7-3 as a starter. His impressive stats include 1,941 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 297 rushing yards with six rushing touchdowns.

Louisville: A Redshirt Junior's Role

Louisville's Lincoln Kienholz, a redshirt junior, will be the starter this season. He transferred from Ohio State and spent three seasons in a reserve role. Last season, he appeared in seven games, going 11-of-14 for 139 yards and a touchdown. His dual-threat capabilities, with 11 rushes for 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns, make him a formidable option.

Miami: A Preseason Player of the Year Contender

Redshirt junior Darian Mensah, who transferred to Miami from Duke, is likely to be named the Preseason Player of the Year for the Atlantic Coast Conference. His impressive stats at Duke last season include 3,973 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Over two seasons of college play, he has a 66.5% completion rate and 6,696 passing yards.

Clemson: A Dual-Threat Signal-Caller

Clemson's starting quarterback, Christopher Vizzina, has spent three seasons at the school and is set to be their starter. However, freshman Tait Reynolds provides competition for the role. Vizzina, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound signal-caller, has appeared in 14 games with one start, boasting a 61.0% completion rate and 109 rushing yards with a rushing touchdown.

Boston College: A Transfer's Arrival

Boston College's Mason McKenzie, a redshirt junior, transferred from Saginaw Valley State. He was named the 2024 GLIAC Freshman of the Year and the 2025 GLIAC Player of the Year. His impressive stats include 2,086 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, along with 942 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Pitt: A Sophomore's Rise

Pitt's standout freshman quarterback, Mason Heintschel, is now a sophomore and remains with the Panthers. He made 10 appearances with nine starts as a true freshman, boasting a 63.6% completion rate and 2,354 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His dual-threat capabilities, with 88 yards on the ground and two rushing scores, make him a versatile playmaker.

NC State: A Junior's Experience

NC State's CJ Bailey, a junior, has earned a great deal of experience with the Wolfpack over the past two seasons. His impressive stats include 3,105 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, along with 215 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. However, a concerning stat is the 46 sacks he has endured over the past two seasons.

Florida: A Battle of Redshirts

Florida's starting quarterback situation is a close contest between Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones Jr. Philo, a 6-foot-1, 208-pound transfer from Georgia Tech, played in eight games with one start over two seasons. Jones Jr., a second-year player for the Gators, appeared in two games as a true freshman, boasting a 60.0% completion rate and 191 yards with two touchdowns.

As the 2026 season approaches, these quarterbacks will play pivotal roles in their respective teams' success. The battle for supremacy among these talented signal-callers promises to be an intriguing aspect of the upcoming college football season.