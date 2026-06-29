2026 French Elite Championships: Day 1 Recap - Marchand Shines in Men's 400 IM (2026)

The 2026 French Elite Championships kicked off with a bang, and it's clear that this year's competition will be a thrilling spectacle. The meet's opening day saw some standout performances, particularly from Leon Marchand and Mary-Ambre Moluh, who set the tone for the rest of the week. But there's more to this meet than just individual triumphs; it's a platform for emerging talent, a crucible for the nation's best, and a barometer for the health of French swimming.

What makes this meet particularly fascinating is the opportunity it provides for swimmers to stake their claim for a spot on the European Championships team. With the European Championships qualifying times set at a high bar, the pressure is on to perform. And perform they did, with several swimmers already making waves and setting their sights on the bigger stage.

One thing that immediately stands out is the depth of talent on display. The men's 50 butterfly, for instance, saw Michel Arkhangelsky set the top time in prelims by more than half a second. This swim was only a tenth off his lifetime best, and a new season best time, moving him up to tie for 16th in the world this season in the event. The competition in this event is fierce, with the 2nd-5th place qualifiers within seven hundredths of each other. This means tonight's event final could be close in the back half, and the tension will be palpable.

The women's 100 freestyle also saw some exciting swimming, with Cal sophomore Mary-Ambre Moluh taking the top time in a very close prelims session with her 54.43. Moluh's season best time stands at 54.35 from the beginning of the month, and she finished just four tenths ahead of Marie Wattel, who stopped the clock in 54.78 for 2nd. The women's qualifying time of the European Championships is 54.10, which means all three will be trying to make their way under that barrier tonight. This raises a deeper question: will we see a new European record set tonight?

In the women's 200 backstroke, Bertille Cousson earned lane four for the final tonight in 2:12.38, just two tenths ahead of Pauline Mahieu's 2:12.58 in 2nd place overall. Lou-Anne Guiton was the only other swimmer under 2:15 this morning, and she swam 2:12.97 to qualify 3rd. The Euros qualifying time is 2:10.59, which means they all have about two seconds to drop if they want to earn a spot on the team in Paris next month. This is a crucial meet for these swimmers, and the pressure is on to perform.

The men's 100 breaststroke saw Carl Aitkaci swim the top time, setting a blistering new lifetime best of 59.43 to be the only swimmer under 1:00 and win the prelims by more than a second. His previous best stood at 1:00.22 from this meet last year. This swim will move him up to 18th in the world this year, and opens up opportunities for the French to move Marchand around on the medley relay, especially if Maxime Grousset is not able to attend the European Championships due to his injury. This is a significant development, and one that could have a major impact on the team's dynamics.

The final event of the morning was the early heats of the women's 800 freestyle. Apolline Gallant was the fastest swimmer this morning, stopping the clock in 9:04.99. Her personal best time is 8:57.51 from July of last summer. The European Championships qualifying time is 8:29.00, which Gallant missed. Tonight's top seed is Laura Gourgeon in 8:42.61. This raises a deeper question: will we see a new European record set tonight?

In conclusion, the 2026 French Elite Championships have set the bar high for the rest of the season. With the European Championships qualifying times set at a high bar, the pressure is on to perform. And perform they did, with several swimmers already making waves and setting their sights on the bigger stage. This meet has been a thrilling spectacle, and it's clear that the future of French swimming is bright. But the real test will come in the coming weeks, as these swimmers look to secure their place on the European Championships team. Only time will tell if they can rise to the occasion and make their country proud.