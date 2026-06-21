2026 MLB All-Star Predictions: Who Will Make the Cut? (2026)

The 2026 MLB season is shaping up to be a thrilling one, with some players already establishing themselves as top contenders for the All-MLB Team. As we approach the halfway point, it's fascinating to see how the landscape is evolving, especially with some notable injuries and surgeries affecting key players. Here's a deep dive into the latest All-MLB Team predictions, with a focus on the players who are making their mark and the implications for the rest of the season.

Catcher: Dingler's Dominance

One of the most impressive performances this season belongs to Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler. After a stellar 2025 campaign, Dingler has continued his ascent, already surpassing his home run total from last year. With a 134 wRC+ entering the halfway point, he's third among qualified catchers, showcasing his elite offensive and defensive skills. His 16 home runs in 2026 are a testament to his power, and his Gold Glove Award-worthy defense further cements his status as one of the game's best catchers.

First Base: Rice and Kurtz's Rise

First base is a position known for its power-hitting stars, and this season is no exception. Yankees first baseman Aaron Judge's absence due to injury has been a significant development, but his replacement, Anthony Rice, has stepped up. Rice is second in wRC+ and OPS, with 19 home runs, solidifying his status as a superstar in the making. Meanwhile, the Astros' Yordan Alvarez, with a 193 wRC+, leads the way, showcasing his exceptional hitting prowess.

Second Base: Turang's Breakthrough

Brewers second baseman Kolten Turang is quietly having a breakthrough season. With an .835 OPS, he's building on his career-high .794 from last year. Turang's complete package of skills, including his elite defense, makes him one of the game's best players at his position. The Cardinals' Jordan Wetherholt is also making waves, leading the position with 11 FRV and a .751 OPS, solidifying his status as a breakout rookie.

Third Base: Muncy's Enduring Excellence

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy continues to find new highs at 35 years old. With a 151 wRC+ and a hard-hit rate of 48.4%, he's among the best in the MLB at his position. Muncy's 16 home runs are a testament to his power, and his two-time All-Star status further cements his excellence. The Cardinals' Caminero is also making waves, with an .864 OPS and a focus on reducing strikeouts, positioning himself as a future superstar.

Shortstop: Witt's Star Power

Tigers shortstop Riley Witt is having a superstar season, leading the MLB with 4.0 fWAR and a .807 OPS. His .284 average and 16 Outs Above Average showcase his exceptional hitting and defensive skills. The Nationals' Alex Abrams is also making his mark, with a 147 wRC+ and 53 RBIs, solidifying his status as a star player.

Outfield: Carroll's Complete Package

Orioles outfielder Austin Carroll is the complete package, with a .907 OPS and an MLB-leading eight triples. His speed and elite defense in the outfield make him a standout performer. The Guardians' Steven Kwan and the Dodgers' Andy Pages are also making their mark, with impressive offensive stats and defensive prowess.

Designated Hitter: Ohtani's Dominance

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani continues to dominate, with a .961 OPS and four home runs in June. His emphasis on pitching this year hasn't taken a backseat to his bat, as he's carrying a strong offensive presence. Yordan Alvarez, with a 193 wRC+ and 1.087 OPS, is also making his case for the top spot, showcasing his exceptional hitting prowess.

Starting Pitchers: Misiorowski's Phenom Status

Reds starter Jacob Misiorowski is a phenom, with an absurd 0.17 ERA over his last eight starts and a record-breaking 104.5 mph pitch. His dominance on the mound has him in the running for the NL Cy Young Award. The Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw, the Angels' Ohtani, and the Pirates' Paul Skenes are also making their case, with impressive stats and a strong bid for the top spot.

Relief Pitchers: Duran's Dominance

Phils reliever Brandon Duran is a dominant force, with a 1.90 ERA and a 38.5% strikeout rate. His blazing fastball and devastating splitter make him a nightmare for opposing batters. The Guardians' Ethan Miller is also a standout, with a 100th percentile in expected ERA and an impressive array of stats, further cementing his status as a top reliever.