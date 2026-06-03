The 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix is set to be a thrilling event, with all eyes on the track at Mugello. This race promises to be a showcase of speed, skill, and strategy, as the top riders battle it out for the coveted title. But what makes this race particularly intriguing is the strong home-field advantage held by Ducati, who have dominated the last four editions of the Italian GP. Francesco Bagnaia's recent streak of three consecutive wins at Mugello between 2022-2024 further cements Ducati's dominance in this region. However, the challenge is on as Aprilia, with Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, along with the Trackhouse duo Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura, are expected to provide stiff competition. The race will also see the return of Marc Marquez, who missed the previous races due to injury, adding an extra layer of excitement and uncertainty. The absence of Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco due to injuries sustained in the crash-filled Catalan Grand Prix further adds to the drama. The race schedule is packed with action, with practice, qualifying, and the sprint all taking place over the weekend. The final race is set for Sunday, May 31st, at 14:00 CEST, and will be a crucial moment in the season. For those looking to catch the action, MotoGP offers an on-demand streaming service, the MotoGP Video pass, for an annual fee of 139.99 euros, providing live broadcasts of practice, qualifying, and the sprint, as well as highlights. The event is sure to be a spectacle, with the potential for upsets and surprises, and fans around the world will be tuning in to see who emerges victorious at Mugello.
2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix: Preview, Timings, and How to Watch (2026)
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