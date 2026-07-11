2026 Pro Swim Series Indianapolis: Watch, Schedule, Results, and More (2026)

The 2026 Pro Swim Series is set to thrill audiences with its final leg in Indianapolis, offering a glimpse into the future of swimming. This event, taking place at the Indiana University Natatorium, promises to showcase the talent and determination of swimmers worldwide. With a focus on the 800m and 1500m Freestyle events, the competition will feature a unique prize money structure, adding an extra layer of excitement. The event schedule highlights the strategic planning behind the competition, with specific heat orderings and alternating events for men and women. The start times are crucial for viewers, as they vary across different time zones, ensuring accessibility for a global audience. The streaming options, including the USA Swimming Network and Peacock, provide multiple ways to engage with the action. This event is not just about the races; it's about the journey towards excellence, where every stroke counts and every second matters. The Pro Swim Series is a testament to the sport's growth and the swimmers' dedication, offering a platform for athletes to shine and for fans to witness the beauty of swimming at its finest.