2026 Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Highlights and Analysis (2026)

The Stanley Cup Final is down to its final moments, and the Carolina Hurricanes are just 40 minutes away from hoisting the Cup. With a 1-0 lead heading into the second period, the Hurricanes are in a strong position, but the Vegas Golden Knights are not going down without a fight. The series has been a back-and-forth battle, and Game 6 is no exception. As the game unfolds, the Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin is on fire, shutting down Vegas skill players and making life difficult for them. Jordan Staal, too, is inches away from making history, but Carter Hart's heroics keep the Golden Knights in the game. Brandon Bussi, the Hurricanes' goalie, is nothing short of exceptional, denying the Golden Knights' dangerous chances and keeping the game close. The Golden Knights, however, are not giving up. They've made lineup changes, bringing in players like Reilly Smith and Braeden Bowman, hoping to spark an offensive revival. The stage is set for a thrilling second period, with the Hurricanes' Bussi and the Golden Knights' Hart facing off once more. The question remains: can the Golden Knights solve Bussi and force a Game 7? Or will the Hurricanes close out the series and become Stanley Cup champions?

2026 Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Highlights and Analysis (2026)
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