2026 U.S. Open Round 2: Tee Times, Pairings, and Groupings at Shinnecock Hills (2026)

The 2026 U.S. Open is already shaping up to be an intriguing tournament, and it's only the first round! Dense fog caused an unexpected delay, pushing back tee times and creating an exciting dynamic for the players and fans alike. This tournament has all the ingredients for a thrilling weekend, and I can't wait to see how the story unfolds.

One of the most fascinating aspects is the unexpected featured group of Wyndham Clark, Dustin Johnson, and Gary Woodland. These three players have combined for an impressive 10 under, and their battle for the lead will be a highlight of the second round. It's a testament to the depth of talent in the field that such a powerful trio can emerge from the pack. Personally, I think this group has the potential to set the tone for the entire tournament, and their performance will be a key indicator of how the weekend will play out.

Another intriguing group to watch is the one featuring Matt Fitzpatrick, Bryson DeChambeau, and Viktor Hovland. These players are all chasing the leaders and will be looking to make a move early in the second round. With Fitzpatrick and DeChambeau finishing their final two holes before teeing off, the pressure will be on to make an immediate impact. It's a delicate balance between playing aggressively to catch up and maintaining focus to avoid costly mistakes. This group's performance could be a turning point in the tournament, especially if they can apply some early pressure on the leaders.

The afternoon wave, which benefited from the delay, will also be an interesting watch. Players like Brooks Koepka, Cameron Young, and Chris Gotterup will be looking to make up ground and join the weekend conversation. The conditions they faced on Thursday were certainly more favorable, and it will be intriguing to see if they can capitalize on that advantage. On the other hand, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, and Tommy Fleetwood will be aiming to build on their strong start and keep the pressure on the leaders. Their performance could be a crucial factor in determining the overall pace of the tournament.

The weather, as always, will play a significant role. The afternoon wave's advantage on Thursday due to the delay and calmer winds could be a deciding factor in the outcome. If the weather conditions remain favorable for the later groups, it could widen the gap between them and the morning starters. This raises a deeper question about the fairness of the tournament and the impact of external factors on the outcome. It's a delicate balance that tournament organizers must navigate to ensure a fair competition.

In conclusion, the 2026 U.S. Open is off to an exciting start, and the second round promises to be even more captivating. With the unexpected featured group, the chasers on the leaderboard, and the weather playing a pivotal role, this tournament has all the makings of a classic. I, for one, am eagerly anticipating the action and the stories that will unfold over the coming days. It's a testament to the beauty of sports that such a simple game can create such complex and captivating narratives.