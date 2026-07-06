2027 NFL Draft: Early Look at QB Tiers and Pittsburgh Steelers' Options (2026)

Table of Contents
The Rising Stars A Tier of His Own The Depth of Talent Implications for the Steelers Final Thoughts

The world of NFL draft analysis is an intriguing one, especially when it comes to the highly anticipated quarterback position. As we look ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft, there's an exciting prospect on the horizon, with a potential talent-rich class of quarterbacks ready to make their mark.

The Rising Stars

At the top of the heap, we find a group of six exceptional talents, all vying for that coveted Tier 1 status. Arch Manning from Texas, Dante Moore of Oregon, Drew Mestemaker at Oklahoma State, CJ Carr from Notre Dame, Julian Sayin of Ohio State, and Jayden Maiava from USC - these names are already creating quite a buzz.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the unpredictability of these players' decisions. Despite being projected as high as the No. 2 pick, Moore's decision to return to Oregon for another year is a testament to the depth of this class.

A Tier of His Own

Brendan Sorsby, the Texas Tech quarterback, stands alone in Tier 2. His story is an intriguing one, with off-field issues potentially impacting his draft stock. Despite an injunction allowing him to play this season, Sorsby will need to prove his worth on the field to maintain his first-round aspirations.

The Depth of Talent

Tier 3 is a testament to the strength of this quarterback class. Sam Leavitt of LSU, Darian Mensah from Miami, Trinidad Chambliss at Ole Miss, and LaNorris Sellers of South Carolina - these players all had first-round potential at one point. However, their uneven performances have led them to this tier, showcasing the competitive nature of this draft.

Implications for the Steelers

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, this draft could present an interesting opportunity. While they recently drafted Drew Allar, the potential for another quarterback pick in 2027 is not off the table. With a talent-rich class, the Steelers could find themselves with a plethora of options, especially if they're not drafting in the top half of the first round.

In my opinion, the Steelers' ideal scenario would be for Allar or Will Howard to develop into franchise quarterbacks, negating the need for another draft pick. However, with such a deep class, the team has the luxury of exploring multiple options.

Final Thoughts

The 2027 NFL Draft is shaping up to be an exciting one, especially for quarterback-needy teams. With so many talented prospects, it will be fascinating to see how these players develop and ultimately impact the league. As an analyst, I can't wait to see how this class unfolds and the impact they'll have on the NFL landscape.

2027 NFL Draft: Early Look at QB Tiers and Pittsburgh Steelers' Options (2026)
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