2027 NHL Mock Draft: Landon DuPont, Alexis Joseph, Nazar Privalov & More! (2026)

The NHL's Future: A Deep Dive into the 2027 Mock Draft

As we peer into the crystal ball of the NHL's future, the 2027 draft class is shaping up to be a fascinating one. With a forward-heavy lineup and a notable drop-off after the 3rd pick, the draft order is based on team future odds for the 2026-27 season. Let's dive into the top prospects and explore what makes them tick.

Landon DuPont: The Competitive Defenseman

Landon DuPont, a right-handed defenseman from Everett (WHL), is an exceptional NHL prospect. His edge work, first few steps, and top speed allow him to move at an NHL pace with ease. DuPont's stick skills are top-notch, enabling him to make difficult plays with the puck and create scoring opportunities. His shot from the point is also a significant asset. However, his size is a concern, as he's undersized by NHL standards. Despite this, DuPont's competitive spirit and all-around game make him a potential star. His commitment to play at Michigan for his draft year is a positive sign for his development.

Alexis Joseph: The Prototypical Top Prospect

Alexis Joseph, a 6-foot-5 center from Saint John (QMJHL), is a prototypical top prospect. His size, combined with high-end skill and exceptional skating ability, makes him a rare find. Joseph's playmaking and vision are impressive, and he can make highly difficult plays at a fast pace. He's a big, hardworking center who can play both ways and gets to the net to score. With his potential as a No. 1 center in the NHL, Joseph is a player to watch.

Nazar Privalov: The Athletic and Skilled Winger

Nazar Privalov, a left winger from CSKA (MHL), is an extremely athletic and skilled player. His NHL speed and excellent hands make him a premier play-driver at the next level. Privalov's creativity as a handler and passer, combined with his instincts to create chances off the rush and from the perimeter, make him a threat. His motor is his defining trait, as he's a big, mean, punishing forward who embraces the physical aspects of the game. His four-year deal with CSKA is a positive sign for his development.

Milan Sundström: The Swedish Center

Milan Sundström, the son of former NHL player Niklas Sundström, is the clear best player in his Swedish age group. A 6-foot-2 center with excellent hands and vision, Sundström has the potential to run an NHL power play and rack up points. However, his pace and energy level are not the best, and how his game translates to the pros is a question. Despite this, his size and skill make him a player to watch.

Jonah Neuenschwander: The Swiss Center

Jonah Neuenschwander, a center from Biel-Bienne (NL), is one of the best Swiss prospects since Nico Hischier. He's already shown well against men as a 16-year-old, and his growth spurt has transformed him into a tall, fast, highly skilled center. Neuenschwander projects to be a points producer at higher levels, but his level of offense is still a question mark.

Sammy Nelson: The USHL Center

Sammy Nelson, a 6-foot-3 right-shot center from U.S. NTDP (USHL), is a strong skater with a direct style of play who can play at an NHL speed. His good hands and vision make him a detailed player who works hard and has two-way center potential. While he's not a super creative type who projects as a major pro scorer, Nelson's compete level and all-around game make him a solid prospect.

Gunnar Conboy: The Athletic Center

Gunnar Conboy, a tall center from Green Bay (USHL), had a great first season in junior. His athleticism and physicality make him a player who will excite evaluators. While his pure skill and offense are minor questions, Conboy looks good enough to be a significant NHL prospect.

Timothy Kazda: The Skilled Winger

Timothy Kazda, a right winger from Chicago (USHL), is a very talented player who scored a lot this season. His stick skills and offensive sense are high-end, and he projects to continue to score as he advances levels. While his physicality isn't the best, Kazda competes well enough that it's not a major issue.

Dima Zhilkin: The Play Driver

Dima Zhilkin, an undersized winger from Saginaw (OHL), projects to be a play driver at the next level. His talent, excellent stick skills, speed, and ability to make difficult plays make him a threat. However, his game is driven by his compete level, as he's a tenacious forward who is physical, wins a lot of battles, and plays both ways.

Noah Davidson: The Future Top-Six Forward

Noah Davidson, a tall, fast, highly skilled winger from Medicine Hat (WHL), has all the looks of a future top-six NHL forward. His reliability off the puck, compete level, and ability to win battles, combined with his offensive skills, make him a player to watch. Davidson's great shot, stick skills, and ability to create chances will translate up levels.

Tomáš Selič: The Creative Winger

Tomáš Selič, a big winger from Brno (Czech Jr.), has the speed and hands to create a lot of controlled entries at the pro level. His creativity with the puck and good vision make him a player who can execute difficult plays with pace. Selič plays hard enough to score at the net and uses his size to win battles.

Sergei Skvortsov: The Slick and Creative Winger

Sergei Skvortsov, a right winger from Torpedo (MHL), has one of the best sticks in his age group. His slick and creative playmaking, combined with his good skating ability, make him a threat. While he's not super hard to play against, the offense in his game is legit.

Carter Meyer: The Well-Rounded Center

Carter Meyer, a center from U.S. NTDP (USHL), is the top-line center for the USA 2009 group. His well-rounded, highly competitive game makes him a physical, hard forward who gets to the net to create chances. His good hands and movement make him a threat, and while his playmaking is good enough, he doesn't project as a top-tier point producer.

Douglas Johnsson: The Skilled and Intelligent Defenseman

Douglas Johnsson, a right-handed defenseman from Skellefteå (Sweden Jr.), is a very skilled and intelligent puck-moving defenseman. His poise moving pucks and running a power play make him a threat. While he's not the biggest defender, his mobility and competitiveness make him a trusted player at the junior level. Whether he can make stops as a pro is a question that remains to be answered.

Petr Tomek: The Hardworking Winger

Petr Tomek, a left winger from Karlovy Vary (Czechia), had a great season, making a difference for his team in the top Czech pro league. His skill level and offensive sense are excellent, showing the puck game to be a threat versus men. While he's undersized, Tomek works hard, wins battles versus bigger players, and has enough interior offense. His skating is good enough, but there are some mechanical issues that will likely be picked on.

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll: The Talented Winger

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, a right winger from Medicine Hat (WHL), had a great season for a top WHL team. His talent jumps off the page, with elite stick skills and the ability to make defenders miss. He's a good skater who attacks defenses with a pro tempo. While he's not that big, Gordon-Carroll gets to the middle and works hard off the puck. His pro potential is clear.

Roberts Naudins: The Massive Winger

Roberts Naudins, a massive winger at nearly 6-foot-6 from Shattuck St. Mary's (U.S. High School), has the talent to be a very high NHL pick. His speed and handling ability make him a threat, and he can generate a ton of controlled entries and scoring chances. While he's not an elite puck play type, Naudins has all the traits to be a high NHL pick with a strong season in the WHL.

Andrei Pustovoy: The Skilled and Fast Winger

Andrei Pustovoy, a right winger from Lokomotiv (MHL), was among the best players in the Russian junior league last season. His size, speed, and skill make him a threat, and he can make highly difficult plays at full speed. While his effort level is about average, it shouldn't be an issue at the next level.

Brock Cripps: The Creative and Intelligent Defenseman

Brock Cripps, a right-handed defenseman from Prince Albert (WHL), is one of the more purely talented players in his age group. His shifty skating, speed, and edge work make him a threat. He's highly creative and intelligent with the puck, and is great at making opponents miss and making plays. However, his undersized frame and ability to make stops are questions that remain to be answered.

Filip Kovalcik: The Strong-Skating Defenseman

Filip Kovalcik, a left-handed defenseman from Drummondville (QMJHL), looked promising between his play in the Q and numerous appearances internationally for Slovakia. He's a strong-skating defenseman who competes well and makes a lot of stops. Kovalcik has good hands and first-pass skill from the back end, and while he doesn't stand out at any one thing, he does enough well to have a legit pro projection.

Jamie Glance: The Skilled and Creative Winger

Jamie Glance, a smaller winger from U.S. NTDP (USHL), is very talented with clear offensive traits for the next level. His stick skills and creativity with the puck make him a threat, and he can run a power play well. While he's a good enough skater, Glance doesn't have the blazer's speed, but he moves well and has pace in his game. Whether he has enough jam will be a minor issue for scouts.

Yevgeni Yakunin: The Big Center

Yevgeni Yakunin, a big center from Spartak (MHL), has good foot speed and the ability to drive play as he advances levels due to his combination of quickness and skill. While he's not a high-end playmaker, Yakunin sees the ice well enough and has two-way center potential. His five-year pro contract with Spartak is a positive sign for his development.

David Huk: The Well-Rounded Center

David Huk, a right-shot center from Linköping (Sweden Jr.), checks a lot of boxes for NHL teams. His good size, speed, hands, and hockey sense make him a player who can drive play and create a bunch of scoring chances. While he's not that hard to play against, Huk works hard enough to be a threat.

Luca Santala: The Talented Center

Luca Santala, a center from Kiekko-Espoo (Finland Jr.), is the top Finnish prospect for this season. His athleticism, skill, and vision make him a threat with significant pro potential. Santala can create offense off the rush and from the perimeter, and his great skill running a power play makes him a player to watch. While his effort level is just OK, it's good enough to play in the middle potentially in the NHL.

Jaakko Wycisk: The Toolsy Center

Jaakko Wycisk, a right-shot center from Guelph (OHL), is a toolsy player with good skating ability and pace. While he's not the greatest playmaker, Wycisk is quite skilled and has legit offense in his game. His detailed play off the puck and solid compete level make him a solid prospect.

Diego Gutierrez: The Tall Defenseman

Diego Gutierrez, a tall right-shot defenseman from U.S. NTDP (USHL), was the top blueliner for his USA age group. His skating and puck-moving ability make him a threat, and in his best games, he displays significant NHL potential. However, his game lacks physicality, and being more consistent will be key for his development.

Oskars Luks: The Physical Defenseman

Oskars Luks, a right-handed defenseman from Jukurit (Finland Jr.), has a physical frame that makes him an intriguing prospect. His size and decent puck skills make him a threat, and while he has a lot of development work ahead of him, his pro potential is clear.

Vladimir Shtyrkhunov: The Skilled and Agile Defenseman

Vladimir Shtyrkhunov, a right-handed defenseman from CSKA (MHL), had a strong season in Russia. His great combination of speed and skill makes him a threat, and he's one of the better skaters in his age group. Shtyrkhunov closes on checks well and projects as a two-way player against pros. While the offense in his game is good, whether it's elite is a question that remains to be answered.

Brock England: The Pace and Power Skater

Brock England, a left winger from Seattle (WHL), is a smooth, powerful skater with a lot of pace to his game. His good hands and creativity with the puck make him a threat. While he's not an elite playmaker, England makes enough happen with the puck to be dangerous. His play at center is a question, but he likely projects as a pro winger. While he's good enough off the puck, England ideally needs to add some more jam to his game.

Jaxon Jacobson: The Quick and Visionary Forward

Jaxon Jacobson, a center from Brandon (WHL), was one of the better forwards in the WHL last season. His excellent quickness, hands, and vision make him a threat. Jacobson can run a power play very well and has the brain to make tough plays from the perimeter. However, his perimeter play is a bit too much for a smaller forward, and that will be a question on his pro projection.

Nolan Fitzhenry: The Talented Offensive Player

Nolan Fitzhenry, a left winger from U.S. NTDP (USHL), is a very talented offensive player. His high-end skill and offensive mind make him a threat, and he's an excellent passer who projects to run a pro power play. Fitzhenry skates well enough for his size, and while he doesn't have the blazer's speed, he gets to the inside to score.

Felix Timraz-Westin: The Athletic Goaltender

Felix Timraz-Westin, a goaltender from Växjö (Sweden Jr.), is quite athletic for his size and has the potential to take over a game. While he's been somewhat inconsistent in his time so far in junior, the talent is there if he puts it together in his draft season to be a high pick.