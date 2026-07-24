2028 Kicker Ryan Jung Commits to Michigan Wolverines | Dream Realized at the Big House (2026)

The 2028 kicking class just got a whole lot more exciting with the commitment of Ryan Jung, a specialist with a dream. This young talent, just 16 years old, has already set his sights on Ann Arbor, Michigan, and the legendary Big House. But it's not just the stadium that attracted Jung; it's the entire program, the coaches, and the history of kicking excellence at Michigan.

What makes Jung's commitment particularly fascinating is his personal connection to the university. He shared a story that illustrates his passion: 'When I first moved to America, I was looking at football stadiums, and when I saw the Big House, I was like, 'yeah, I want to go there.' As soon as I saw the crowd and the atmosphere… my friend showed me a documentary… I was like, 'yeah, that's where I want to play football.''

This emotional attachment to the university is a powerful motivator. Jung's desire to play in the Big House is not just about the stadium; it's about the experience, the atmosphere, and the history. This is a young man who has a deep appreciation for the sport and the culture of college football.

His commitment to Michigan is further solidified by his interactions with the coaching staff. Jung's quick connection with Coach Kerry Coombs and Coach Garrett Clawson was a significant factor in his decision. Coombs' attention to detail and thorough evaluation before their official meeting impressed Jung, and he appreciated the coach's recognition of his strong leg.

Clawson's technical understanding of the kicking position also stood out to Jung. He noted that Clawson's experience as a college special teams coach and his knowledge of kicking techniques were invaluable. Jung's raw and natural swing, as analyzed by Clawson, is a testament to his potential for success at the college level.

The relationship between Jung and the coaches goes beyond football. Coombs' care for his kickers and his push to their limits, as well as his interest in their academic progress, is a unique aspect of the program. This holistic approach to developing athletes is a key factor in Jung's decision.

As for his kicking abilities, Jung offers production and a big leg. With a personal record of 70 yards for field goals, he believes he can kick up to 65 yards in a game. His success at Milton High School, where he was 4/5 on field goals with a longest of 46 yards, showcases his talent and potential.

Now, with his commitment secured, Jung is focused on preparing for the spotlight at Milton. He recognizes the importance of mental preparation, especially with the big crowds and pressure situations he will face. His goal is to go perfect on field goals and set a school record, setting the stage for his future success in Ann Arbor.

In conclusion, Ryan Jung's commitment to Michigan is a testament to the power of personal connections and the allure of a prestigious program. His passion for the sport, appreciation for the history, and trust in the coaching staff make him a valuable addition to the 2028 class. As he prepares for the spotlight at Milton, the stage is set for his kicking excellence to shine even brighter in Ann Arbor.