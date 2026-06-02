3 Forgotten Guitar Solos From the Early 1970s That Still Give Us Chills | Classic Rock Deep Dive (2026)

The Power of Forgotten Guitar Solos: A Journey into Classic Rock's Emotional Core

In the world of classic rock, guitar solos are like a secret language, speaking directly to the hearts of fans. Today, we're delving into three such solos, each a hidden gem from the early 1970s, that still have the power to send shivers down our spines.

The Epic Solo of 'Maggot Brain'

When we think of guitar solos, we often imagine a brief, fiery display towards the end of a song. But 'Maggot Brain' by Funkadelic breaks this mold. This entire 10-minute track is a solo, an epic journey led by Eddie Hazel's guitar. The unique backstory, where Hazel was asked to play as if he'd just learned of his mother's death, adds a layer of emotional depth. It's a raw, honest performance, a reminder that behind every song, there's a human story.

'Moonlight Mile': A Solo That Haunts

The Rolling Stones' 'Moonlight Mile' is a dreamlike acoustic track that builds to a solo that feels otherworldly. It's a solo that calls out, a voice from beyond, leaving you with a sense of triumph and loneliness. It's almost spiritual, like a hymn that resonates through a church, touching your soul and opening it up to something greater.

'Child In Time': A Musical Eruption

Deep Purple's 'Child In Time' is a volcanic eruption of sound. The song builds for nearly 10 minutes, and when it reaches its peak, lead guitarist Ritchie Blackmore goes into a frenzied, passionate performance. It's a visual spectacle as much as an auditory one, with Blackmore's fingers dancing across the fretboard. This solo is an invitation to get lost in the beauty of chaos, a true musical journey.

These forgotten solos are a testament to the power of classic rock. They remind us that music is an art form capable of evoking intense emotions and transporting us to different realms. It's a privilege to rediscover these hidden gems and appreciate the raw talent and emotion they contain.

So, the next time you're listening to classic rock, remember that sometimes the best solos are the ones you least expect.