3 Must-Watch Shows on Paramount+ This Weekend (June 19-21) (2026)

This weekend, Paramount+ is offering a trio of binge-worthy shows that will keep you entertained for hours. But before you dive in, let me share some insights and opinions on why these picks are worth your time. First up, 'The Agency' is a spy thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Based on the acclaimed French series 'Le Bureau des Légendes', it stars Michael Fassbender as a deep-cover CIA agent with a dangerous cover and a heart-wrenching dilemma. What makes this show particularly fascinating is how it twists the typical spy thriller formula, and I loved how it built to an explosive finale. Next, 'Dutton Ranch' is a neo-Western drama that will appeal to fans of 'Yellowstone'. It follows Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton as they start over in Texas, and while it may not have the same impact as the original show, it's still a compelling watch. Finally, 'The Chi' is a drama series that explores life in the Southside of Chicago. With 82 episodes to date, it's a deep dive into the trials and tribulations of its ensemble cast. While not all seasons are created equal, more than a few are genuinely great. So, what makes these shows stand out? Well, for one, they offer a fresh take on familiar genres. 'The Agency' twists the spy thriller formula, 'Dutton Ranch' provides a new perspective on the Western genre, and 'The Chi' offers a unique lens on urban life. But what's truly fascinating is how these shows reflect broader cultural trends. 'The Agency' explores the dangers of deep-cover operations and the moral dilemmas they present, which is especially relevant in today's political climate. 'Dutton Ranch' delves into the complexities of family dynamics and the impact of past trauma, which is a universal theme that resonates with many. And 'The Chi' examines the struggles of parenting and the prison system, which are issues that affect communities across the globe. In my opinion, these shows are not just entertaining, but they also offer a window into the human condition. They challenge our assumptions, provoke thought, and remind us of the power of storytelling. So, if you're looking for a weekend of binge-watching, I highly recommend giving these three shows a try. And remember, as an avid TV watcher, I've got my eye on the best shows out there, so stay tuned for more recommendations!