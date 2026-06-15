49ers Can Save $20 Million on Brandon Aiyuk's Contract: What's Next? (2026)

The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in a tricky situation with Brandon Aiyuk, a wide receiver who has seemingly fallen out of favor with the team. With the NFL draft and free agency in the rearview mirror, the 49ers are now in the post-June 1 window, where they can make cuts to free up salary cap space. This presents an opportunity to save around $20 million, but it also raises questions about Aiyuk's future with the team.

The 49ers have been holding out hope for a trade, but as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports, rival executives believe Aiyuk is now untradeable due to his knee issue and lack of communication with the team. The longer the 49ers wait, the less likely they'll be able to salvage a trade, and the more likely they'll be forced to cut him.

This raises a deeper question: what does this mean for the 49ers' future? If Aiyuk is released, the team will save $20 million, but it will also mean they've lost a player who was once considered a key part of their offense. The 49ers will need to find a way to fill the void left by Aiyuk, whether it's through free agency or the draft.

From my perspective, the 49ers' decision to hold out hope for a trade is understandable, but it also highlights the challenges they face in building a competitive team. The team's front office must balance the need to save money with the need to maintain a strong roster. In my opinion, the 49ers' best bet is to cut Aiyuk and use the saved money to strengthen other areas of the team.

One thing that immediately stands out is the impact of Aiyuk's knee issue on his value. The fact that he didn't play all year and has been a ghost at times has likely diminished his appeal to other teams. This raises a broader question: how do teams value players who haven't lived up to their potential? What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential for a player to bounce back and become a key part of a team's success. However, in this case, the 49ers may need to move on and find a new solution.

In conclusion, the 49ers' situation with Brandon Aiyuk is a reminder of the challenges teams face in building a competitive roster. While the team may be able to save money by cutting Aiyuk, it will also mean they've lost a player who was once considered a key part of their offense. The 49ers will need to find a way to fill the void left by Aiyuk and use the saved money to strengthen other areas of the team. Personally, I think the 49ers should cut Aiyuk and use the saved money to strengthen their defense, which has been a weakness for the team in recent years.