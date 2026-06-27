5 Abandoned Android Launchers We Wish Were Still Alive Today! (2026)

Android launchers have come and gone, but some have left a lasting impression on users. Here's a look at five abandoned Android launchers that I wish were still around today, along with personal commentary and analysis.

Z Launcher

One of the most innovative launchers of its time, Z Launcher offered a unique way to order icons on the home screen. It prioritized user-selected apps, a departure from the static arrangement of stock Android. But what truly set it apart was its scribble search feature. Users could simply trace a letter on the screen, and the launcher would initiate a fuzzy search, bringing up relevant contacts, apps, and shortcuts. This was a game-changer, saving users from the hassle of tapping a search bar and typing queries. Unfortunately, Nokia's acquisition by Microsoft led to its demise, leaving us with a missed opportunity for a truly revolutionary home screen experience.

Evie Launcher

Evie Launcher struck a balance between simplicity and functionality, offering a sleek and swift experience. It didn't reinvent the wheel like Z Launcher, but its UI layout was both efficient and customizable. The best part was its ease of use out of the box, allowing users to enjoy a smooth experience without extensive customization. It's a mystery why Evie Launcher disappeared, as its absence hasn't been filled by any modern launcher. Its disappearance remains a missed opportunity for a solid, user-friendly launcher.

Aviate Launcher

Aviate Launcher was a vision of the future, offering a contextual interface that adapted to user needs. It dynamically adjusted the home screen based on location and time, providing a truly useful experience. Organizing apps by use case was a significant advantage, making it a breeze for users with numerous apps. However, its acquisition by Yahoo in 2014 marked the beginning of the end. Despite initial support, the launcher eventually fell into disrepair, and Yahoo's efforts to recreate its glory fell short. Aviate's early demise is a shame, as it was ahead of its time.

Apex Launcher

Apex Launcher had a rocky journey, with its fate still uncertain. It offered a simple and smooth experience, but version 4.0 introduced issues that turned off users. Shrunken icons and annoying ads in the app drawer were deal-breakers. The release of a 'Classic' version didn't save it, and while it's still available, its golden days are long gone. Apex Launcher's struggle highlights the challenges of maintaining a launcher's appeal over time.

ADW Launcher 2

ADW Launcher 2 is a relic from the early days of Material Design, offering sharp corners and theme support. Its template system and custom widget editor are still ahead of the curve in many modern launchers. However, its lack of updates since 2018 has made it incompatible with newer devices. The launcher's inability to keep up with modern standards is a pity, as it once offered innovative features. ADW Launcher 2's disappearance from the Play Store is a reminder that even well-established launchers need to evolve to stay relevant.

These abandoned launchers left a mark on the Android ecosystem, offering unique features and experiences. While some may have fallen victim to changing trends and corporate decisions, their impact on the launcher space is undeniable. It's a reminder that innovation and user-centric design are essential for longevity in a competitive app market.