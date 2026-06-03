5 Colors Designers Avoid in Home Decor: Expert Tips (2026)

Table of Contents
Red: The Color of Passion or Fatigue? Orange: The Color of Warmth or Agitation? Ochre: The Color of Earthiness or Off-Puttingness? Chartreuse: The Color of Calm or Overpowering? Mauve: The Color of Softness or Indecision?

In the world of design, color is a powerful tool that can transform spaces and evoke emotions. However, not all colors are created equal, and some hues can be more challenging to work with than others. In this article, I will explore the five colors that designers reveal they would never use in their own homes, and delve into the reasons behind their preferences. From the bold and brash to the subtle and serene, these colors offer a fascinating insight into the mind of a designer and the art of creating beautiful spaces.

Red: The Color of Passion or Fatigue?

Red is a color that has long been associated with passion, energy, and excitement. However, for some designers, it can also be a color of fatigue and gaudiness. L.A.-based designer Jeff Andrews, for example, is open to most colors but draws the line at true red. He finds it depressing and gaudy, and instead favors certain hues in the red family, such as terracotta and burnt orange. This raises the question: is red a color that should be avoided in interior design, or can it be used effectively with the right approach?

Orange: The Color of Warmth or Agitation?

Orange is a color that can be both warm and inviting, as well as abrasive and unsettling. Tennessee-based designer Victoria Forehan, for example, finds orange to be visually unsettling, especially on walls or sofas. However, she does find herself drawn to rust and amber hues, as long as they carry brown undertones to soften the harshness of orange. This suggests that while orange may not be a designer's first choice, it can be used effectively with the right shade and context.

Ochre: The Color of Earthiness or Off-Puttingness?

Ochre is a color that can be both earthy and warm, but it can also be instantly off-putting to some designers. Allison Mattison, of Hingham, Massachusetts-based Trellis Home Design, describes ochre as "instantly off-putting" and notes that it does not correspond nicely to any main colors she is drawn to. This raises the question: is ochre a color that should be avoided in interior design, or can it be used effectively with the right combination of colors and textures?

Chartreuse: The Color of Calm or Overpowering?

Chartreuse is a color that can be both calming and serene, but it can also be overpowering and disruptive to some designers. Maggie Griesbeck of MNG Design, for example, finds chartreuse to be overpowering, even in small doses, and notes that it creates a sense of unease in a home. This suggests that while chartreuse may be a popular color in some contexts, it may not be the best choice for creating a tranquil and calming atmosphere.

Mauve: The Color of Softness or Indecision?

Mauve is a color that can be both soft and gentle, but it can also be bruised and undecided. Darien, Connecticut-based designer Carey Karlan, for example, finds deeper tones of mauve to be bruised, while paler iterations can feel wan and undecided. This raises the question: is mauve a color that should be avoided in interior design, or can it be used effectively with the right shade and context?

In conclusion, the five colors that designers reveal they would never use in their own homes offer a fascinating insight into the mind of a designer and the art of creating beautiful spaces. While some colors may be more challenging to work with than others, it is important to remember that color is a powerful tool that can transform spaces and evoke emotions. By understanding the preferences and perspectives of designers, we can gain a deeper appreciation for the art of interior design and the role that color plays in creating beautiful and functional spaces.

5 Colors Designers Avoid in Home Decor: Expert Tips (2026)
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