5 Easy Ways to Add Color to Your Home: Fashion Designer's Secrets (2026)

Celia Bernardo, the visionary fashion designer behind the Celia B label, is a master of infusing her creative spirit into every aspect of her life, including her home. Her residence in Oviedo, Spain, a 100-year-old building designed by the renowned architect Manuel del Busto, is a testament to her unique style and approach to interior design. In this article, we delve into Celia's journey of transforming her home into a vibrant sanctuary, offering five insightful tips that anyone can use to inject color into their living spaces.

A Home Filled with Meaning and Memories

Celia's home is more than just a physical space; it's a sanctuary where her treasures and memories come alive. Each object, carefully curated over the years, holds a special significance. This personal connection to her surroundings is what makes her home so unique and inspiring. By embracing her surroundings as a canvas, Celia has created a space that reflects her personality and lifestyle.

Preserving History, Adding Color

The historic building, with its stunning features and original design, presented a challenge for Celia. She wanted to preserve the building's heritage while infusing it with her signature vibrant touch. This delicate balance between respecting the past and embracing the present is a key aspect of her design philosophy. By carefully selecting colors and textures, Celia has managed to create a harmonious blend of old and new, resulting in a home that is both timeless and contemporary.

Five Tips for a Vibrant Color Scheme

Celia shares her five tips for introducing a vibrant color scheme into your home:

Start with the Kitchen : The kitchen is a great place to begin, as it helps you think of the space as a whole. Celia suggests using it as a starting point to plan the rest of the color scheme.

: The kitchen is a great place to begin, as it helps you think of the space as a whole. Celia suggests using it as a starting point to plan the rest of the color scheme. Mix Cold and Warm Shades : Celia recommends mixing cold and warm shades to create a harmonious color palette. However, she also notes that green and blue, as well as soft pink and red, are exceptions to this rule. Her love for Farrow & Ball colors adds a touch of sophistication to any space.

: Celia recommends mixing cold and warm shades to create a harmonious color palette. However, she also notes that green and blue, as well as soft pink and red, are exceptions to this rule. Her love for Farrow & Ball colors adds a touch of sophistication to any space. Restore Second-Hand Furniture : Celia encourages readers to restore second-hand furniture by painting it in different hues. This approach adds a unique touch to each space and allows for a more personalized design.

: Celia encourages readers to restore second-hand furniture by painting it in different hues. This approach adds a unique touch to each space and allows for a more personalized design. Incorporate Color to Your Dining Table : Celia suggests adding color to the dining table through fun tablecloths, napkins, candles, flowers, and vases. This simple yet effective technique brings a touch of vibrancy to any meal.

: Celia suggests adding color to the dining table through fun tablecloths, napkins, candles, flowers, and vases. This simple yet effective technique brings a touch of vibrancy to any meal. Don't Think About the Seasons: Celia believes that all colors look great regardless of the weather. Her home, located in the north of Spain where it rains a lot, is a testament to this philosophy. She encourages readers to embrace colors that suit their personal style and lifestyle, rather than worrying about seasonal trends.

A Personalized Approach to Interior Design

Celia's approach to interior design is deeply personal and reflective of her unique perspective. By embracing her surroundings as a canvas, she has created a home that is both beautiful and meaningful. Her tips offer a fresh and inspiring perspective on how to infuse color into your living spaces, encouraging readers to think outside the box and embrace their creativity.

A Takeaway for All

Celia's journey of transforming her home into a vibrant sanctuary is a testament to the power of personal expression. By sharing her tips and insights, she encourages readers to embrace their creativity and add a touch of color to their own living spaces. Whether you're looking to refresh your home or create a space that reflects your personality, Celia's advice offers a fresh and inspiring perspective on interior design.