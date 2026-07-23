5 Game-Changing Trends Shaking Up TV Drama at SerienCamp 2026 | Future of Television Explained (2026)

The world of television drama is undergoing a seismic shift, and SerienCamp 2026 is set to be a pivotal event in this transformation. As major players gather in Cologne, the focus is on five key issues that will shape the future of TV drama. From the challenges of surviving in a post-commissioning world to the rise of microdramas and the potential of AI, this year's conference promises to be a thought-provoking and insightful experience.

Surviving the Post-Commissioning World

The traditional model of producers pitching to broadcasters and relying on their funding for distribution is becoming obsolete. Commissioning budgets are shrinking, and the window between greenlighting a show and its audience discovery is narrowing. This shift is particularly challenging for high-end drama, which once enjoyed cultural reach and prestige. Gerhard Maier, artistic director of SerienCamp, argues that the producers who will thrive in the next five years are those who build direct relationships with audiences. This involves owning distribution, treating IP as a long-term asset, and developing B2C capabilities, rather than relying solely on the traditional B2B model.

Maier poses a thought-provoking question: "What if commissioning no longer plays a major role?" This shift is not just about the economics; it's about the very foundation of European production infrastructure, which is deeply dependent on producer-broadcaster relationships. The challenge is to adapt to a new reality where the traditional model is no longer sufficient.

The Microdrama Moment

SerienCamp was ahead of the curve when it came to vertical content, and the conference's early talks on microdramas in 2018 were a game-changer. Microdramas, a cell-phone-first format, offer a new means of production, often with small teams of creators, using data and audience response to drive creative decisions. Maier believes that television producers can learn a lot from the creator class, particularly in terms of distribution and storytelling.

He suggests that TV producers should adapt to the strategies of successful online creators, especially when it comes to TikTok and Instagram. These platforms provide valuable insights into what works and how to refine content to reach a wider audience. Additionally, microdramas offer a lesson in storytelling efficiency, as they can generate emotionally complete content in just one minute, a challenge that some traditional series struggle to achieve.

Series as Brands: Building an IP Universe

The concept of a 360-degree IP universe, where story worlds are built with multiple touchpoints across series, games, social content, and live experiences, is gaining traction in Asia and the anglophone market. However, in Europe, especially Germany, this model remains largely theoretical. Maier questions whether the existing system, with its focus on commissioning and producer-broadcaster relationships, allows for such ambitious IP development.

Despite this, structural experiments are emerging. Studio 112 in France combines talent agency and production activities, giving creatives more control over their content. Similarly, Bridge MP, a British/German management and production firm, is taking stakes in the productions it packages. These examples demonstrate a growing trend towards vertical or diagonal integration, where companies are attempting to strengthen their control over the entire production process.

AI as Promise and Existential Threat

The European film and series industry has largely approached AI as a cost-saving tool, but Maier believes this perspective is myopic. He warns that failing to adapt to AI's potential for disruption could be "existentially threatening."

AI-enabled production at an industrial scale can generate large volumes of "good enough" content, crowding out culturally ambitious work across all distribution channels. In China, AI-driven pipelines are already operational, and the displacement, especially in vertical production, is evident. Maier emphasizes the importance of integrating AI into high-end workflows without sacrificing the creative and cultural elements that define prestige drama.

The current backlash against AI-generated content is understandable, but Maier raises a crucial point: "What happens when you can no longer tell the difference?"

Works in Progress: The Next Gen of Must-See TV

SerienCamp's Works in Progress strand is a platform for showcasing the best in global TV drama. It has a proven track record of discovering German-language series that go on to achieve international success. Maier explains that the program follows a show's development arc, from its initial pitch to international co-production financing, industry presentations, and finally, its premiere at the festival.

Among the titles to watch this year are Netflix's thriller 'The Trap' and the dystopian drama 'Dronenland' from ZDF/Magenta TV. These shows, along with others, will be presented in the Works in Progress showcase, offering a glimpse into the future of TV drama and the potential for global success.