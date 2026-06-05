5 Key Lessons from the 2025-26 NBA Season So Far: What We've Learned Before the Finals (2026)

The NBA season is nearing its climax, and as we approach the Finals, it's a good time to reflect on the lessons learned so far. The 2025-26 season has been a rollercoaster, with teams making bold moves and coaches facing the heat. Here are five key takeaways from the season, each accompanied by my personal interpretation and commentary.

1. The Value of Young Talent

The San Antonio Spurs' strategy of investing in young talent while they are still on rookie deals has been a smart move. By acquiring Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper at a relatively low cost, the Spurs have set themselves up for future success. This approach is not unique; the Oklahoma City Thunder did something similar last season with Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein, and they benefited from the rookie deals of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. The lesson here is clear: strike while your stars are young and affordable. Once these players become max-contract players, the financial burden on teams can be significant. The Spurs' model is a smart one, and it highlights the importance of long-term planning and patience in building a winning team.

2. The Coach's Role

When in doubt, it's often worth giving a coach the boot. While firing a coach isn't always a panacea, there are times when a change is necessary. Every team goes through inflection points where the coach's ability to extract the best from the core players is called into question. Unless the coach is a franchise icon like Gregg Popovich, making a change can be beneficial, especially if roster changes are difficult. This is a delicate balance, as firing a coach can create instability, but it's a risk worth taking when the team's potential is at stake.

3. The Impact of Free Agency

The Spurs' free-agent signing of Luke Kornet is a reminder that free agency can be a double-edged sword. While it provides an opportunity to add talent, it can also lead to overpaying for players who may not live up to expectations. The Spurs' big trade for De'Aaron Fox and the signing of Kornet were strategic moves, but they also highlight the temporary nature of financial fortune. As teams like the Spurs and Thunder have discovered, the cost of keeping these players can escalate quickly, making it crucial to plan for the future.

4. The Importance of Flexibility

The ability to adapt and make changes is crucial for any team. The Thunder's success last season was partly due to their flexibility, which allowed them to add Caruso and Hartenstein without stripping talent. This flexibility is now paying off as Holmgren and Williams' salaries explode on their rookie extensions. The lesson here is that teams should be prepared to make tough decisions and adjust their strategies as needed. The NBA is a fast-paced league, and the ability to adapt can be the difference between success and failure.

5. The Impact of Rookies

The impact of rookie players cannot be overstated. Wembanyama, Castle, and Harper have all been standout performers, and their presence has elevated their teams. The Spurs' success is partly due to their ability to develop these young talents. The NBA is a league of young stars, and teams that can identify and nurture these players will have a significant advantage. The future of the league lies in the hands of these young talents, and teams that can build around them will be the ones to watch in the coming years.

In my opinion, the NBA season has been a fascinating display of strategic moves and the impact of young talent. The lessons learned so far are crucial for teams looking to build a winning culture. As we approach the Finals, it's a good time to reflect on these lessons and consider how they can be applied in the future. The NBA is a league of constant change, and the ability to adapt and learn from past experiences is what separates the good from the great.