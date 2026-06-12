5 Must-Watch Movies for Backrooms Fans: Exploring Space, Time, and Existence (2026)

If you've just emerged from the eerie depths of the Backrooms, you're in for a treat. Today, we're delving into a selection of movies that will continue to haunt your thoughts long after the credits roll. From the mysterious A24 film to its chilling counterparts, these cinematic experiences play with our perception of reality, leaving us questioning what's real and what's not.

The Backrooms: A Liminal Horror Experience

The Backrooms, a phenomenon that began as a creepypasta and evolved into a YouTube sensation, has now made its way to the big screen. Directed by Kane Parsons, this A24 production stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as Clark, a furniture store owner who embarks on a terrifying journey into the basement of his store. The film explores the concept of liminal spaces, those eerie places that exist between concrete planes of being, and it's a premise that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

A Terrifying Trio: Backrooms, Skinamarink, and Vivarium

First up, we have Skinamarink, a 2022 horror masterpiece by Kyle Edward Ball. This film, with its micro-budget origins, packs a powerful punch, focusing on two young siblings, Kevin and Kaylee, as they navigate a house that transforms into something sinister. The Fisher-Price toy phone will never look the same again after this one.

Next, Vivarium takes us on a deeply unsettling journey with Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots as a couple trapped in a strange living arrangement. Directed by Lorcan Finnegan, this sci-fi thriller explores the concept of a vivarium, a small-scale environment for observing life, in a way that will make you question your own surroundings.

Lost Highway: Lynch's Surreal Masterpiece

David Lynch, the master of surreal and bizarre, offers us Lost Highway, a film that will leave you questioning your own sanity. Bill Pullman stars as Fred Madison, a saxophonist whose world unravels after receiving strange messages and VHS tapes. The Mystery Man, played by Robert Blake, adds an extra layer of horror to this story, which will have you questioning what's real and what's not.

The Shining: A Classic Horror Tale

Stanley Kubrick's The Shining is a horror icon, and for good reason. Jack Nicholson's performance as Jack Torrance, a writer struggling with his craft, is nothing short of iconic. Set in the remote and snow-covered Overlook Hotel, this film explores the supernatural forces that lurk within, with a focus on the ever-changing nature of the space itself.

As Above, So Below: A Journey into the Paris Catacombs

Finally, we have As Above, So Below, a 2014 film directed by John Erick Dowdle. This movie takes us into the infamous Paris catacombs, where a group of explorers find themselves trapped in a constantly shifting space with a mind of its own. Inspired by sources like Dante's Inferno, this film is a thrilling ride through a haunted underworld.

These movies, including the Backrooms itself, play with our perception of space, time, and existence, leaving us with a sense of unease and a deeper appreciation for the power of cinema to transport us to terrifying realms. So, grab some popcorn, dim the lights, and prepare for a journey into the unknown.