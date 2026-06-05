5 Tips to Prevent and Clean Mould in Your Home (2026)

As the chilly embrace of winter settles upon us, it's time to address a lurking menace that thrives in the cold: mould. This unwelcome guest, often dismissed as a minor inconvenience, can quickly escalate into a health hazard and a persistent nuisance. So, let's delve into the world of mould prevention and discover some effective strategies to keep our homes healthy and mould-free.

Understanding the Mould Menace

Mould, as explained by mycologist Heike Neumeister-Kemp, is a diverse group of fungi that feeds on organic matter and reproduces by releasing spores. These spores are ever-present, floating in the air and lurking on every surface. Jason Chapple, a master water damage technician, emphasizes that mould's colour doesn't indicate its toxicity, and without lab analysis, we can't identify its species.

The Basics of Mould Prevention

David Lark, another mycologist, breaks down mould's survival requirements: water, food, oxygen, and the right temperature. When these elements align, mould thrives. The key to prevention, according to our experts, lies in limiting these factors, especially potential food and water sources.

5 Strategies for Mould Prevention

1. Keep Your Home Clean

Mould feeds on organic matter, including skin cells and bacteria. Regular cleaning of surfaces is essential to deprive mould of its food source. Weekly cleaning of floors, benchtops, and bathrooms, along with an annual wipe-down of walls, ceilings, and windows, is recommended. Simple washing-up detergent diluted in water is an effective cleaning agent.

2. Control Humidity

Relative humidity, the amount of water vapour in the air, plays a crucial role in mould growth. Keeping the relative humidity below 60% can prevent mould. Methods to control humidity include ventilating your home on dry days and using dehumidifiers in moisture-prone rooms or during damp seasons.

3. Tackle Condensation

Condensation on windows and walls, especially in colder regions with indoor heating, can lead to mould. Sleeping with doors open, increasing air volume, and wiping down condensation daily are effective strategies. Warming cold rooms slightly can also prevent condensation.

4. Avoid Adding Moisture

Everyday activities like cooking and showering can increase humidity. Always run kitchen rangehoods during and after cooking, and bathroom exhaust fans during and after showers. Opt for clothes dryers that collect moisture instead of pumping it into the air, and avoid unflued gas heaters.

5. Address Water Leaks and Spills Promptly

Mould can establish itself within 24-48 hours on wet surfaces. Promptly addressing water leaks and spills is crucial. Don't delay; take action immediately to prevent mould growth.

Cleaning Mould: A Cautious Approach

Cleaning mould can release harmful spores, so it's best avoided by those who are immunocompromised, elderly, unwell, or have young children. Professionals should handle mould in homes with respiratory issues. For others, protective gear is essential when cleaning new, small patches of mould. Vinegar and water, or washing-up detergent and water, are effective cleaning solutions, but the key is to physically remove the mould, not just kill it.

Clove Oil: Not the Magic Solution

While clove oil is often touted as a mould cleaner, our experts caution against its use due to the oily film it leaves behind. Eugenol, the active component, can suppress mould regrowth, but its protective effect is short-lived. Any oily residue can attract dust and skin cells, providing a new food source for mould.

Conclusion: A Holistic Approach to Mould Prevention

Preventing mould requires a holistic approach, addressing humidity, condensation, and potential water sources. Regular cleaning, ventilation, and prompt action against water leaks are key strategies. While mould can be a persistent challenge, especially in winter, a proactive and informed approach can keep our homes healthy and mould-free. Stay vigilant, and don't let mould catch you off guard!