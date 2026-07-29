6 Eagles Players Who Underperformed in Spring Practices (2026)

Eagles' Spring Practices: Unveiling the Losers and the Surprising Stories

As the Philadelphia Eagles' spring workout program draws to a close, it's time to take a closer look at the players who didn't quite meet expectations. While the team's success hinges on the performance of many, these six individuals have found themselves in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. But before we dive into the details, let me share a personal reflection: in my opinion, the Eagles' spring practices have been a microcosm of the team's ongoing journey to find its true identity. Now, let's explore the stories behind these 'losers' and the insights they offer.

Andy Dalton: The Backup Battle

Andy Dalton, the veteran quarterback, has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Initially, he was expected to be the Eagles' third-string quarterback, but the spring practices revealed a different picture. Dalton's arm strength, a crucial factor for a quarterback, was found lacking, with inaccurate passes and multiple interceptions. This raises a deeper question: if the Eagles base their decision on merit rather than experience, will Dalton's future be as bright as he hoped? The competition for the backup quarterback role is fierce, and Dalton's performance has not gone unnoticed. Personally, I think the Eagles' decision will be a fascinating one, as it could impact the team's roster and strategy.

Makai Lemon: The Hamstring Hassle

Makai Lemon, the Eagles' 2026 first-round pick, has hit a speed bump. His hamstring injury during spring practices has caused him to miss crucial moments, including the chance to build on-field chemistry with Jalen Hurts. The Eagles are relying on Lemon to replace A.J. Brown's production, and his absence has been a disappointment. What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential impact on the team's strategy. The Eagles' management will have to decide whether to push Lemon to recover fully or to adjust their plans. This situation highlights the delicate balance between developing young talent and maintaining a competitive roster.

Eli Stowers: The Quiet Spring

Eli Stowers, a tight end with receiving ability, has had a quiet spring. His undisclosed injury, which kept him from fully participating, has raised concerns. While it's premature to sour on Stowers' long-term outlook, his performance has not gone unnoticed. In my opinion, Stowers' future with the Eagles is a fascinating question. Will he be able to overcome this setback and prove his worth? The Eagles' tight end position is competitive, and Stowers' ability to contribute will be crucial.

Cole Wisniewski: The Safety Struggle

Cole Wisniewski, a Day 3 rookie, has faced challenges in the Eagles' safety battle. His absence from full-team drill activity and limited participation in individual drills have raised questions. The Eagles' management will have to decide whether to push Wisniewski to improve or to adjust their plans. This situation highlights the importance of staying healthy and making the most of every opportunity. In my opinion, the Eagles' safety position is a fascinating one, with many players vying for a spot.

Ty Robinson: The Defensive Line Dilemma

Ty Robinson, a 2025 fourth-round pick, has found himself in a defensive line dilemma. Despite the absence of Jalen Carter, Robinson has not been given the opportunity to mix with the starting defense. Instead, he has been working on the third-string defensive line. This situation raises a deeper question: how will the Eagles' management decide on Robinson's future? The competition for roster spots is fierce, and Robinson's performance will be crucial. In my opinion, the Eagles' defensive line is a fascinating one, with many players vying for a spot.

Brandon Johnson: The Unseen Struggle

Brandon Johnson, a player who seemed to be on the upswing, has faced an unseen struggle. His limited reps in spring drills and subsequent waiver by the Eagles have been a surprise. The Eagles' management will have to decide whether to bring him back or to move on. This situation highlights the importance of staying healthy and making the most of every opportunity. In my opinion, the Eagles' roster decisions are fascinating, with many players vying for a spot.

A Broader Perspective

As we reflect on these 'losers' from the Eagles' spring practices, it's clear that the team's journey is far from over. The Eagles' management will have to make difficult decisions, balancing the development of young talent with the need to maintain a competitive roster. The spring practices have been a microcosm of the team's ongoing journey, offering insights into the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. In my opinion, the Eagles' future is a fascinating one, with many players vying for a spot and the team's strategy evolving.