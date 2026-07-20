7 Best Open-World Fantasy RPG Games Like Avowed: Top Alternatives (2026)

In the realm of open-world fantasy RPGs, the cancellation of Avowed's sequel has left a void that demands filling. While it's a shame that Obsidian Entertainment's next project won't be a direct continuation of the Eora universe, there are still plenty of captivating games to explore. These titles offer a blend of immersive storytelling, expansive worlds, and engaging gameplay, ensuring that players can continue their adventures without waiting for the next Avowed installment. Let's delve into the seven best open-world fantasy RPGs that will scratch that itch and provide an unforgettable gaming experience.

Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 is a masterpiece that transports players to a breathtaking world filled with diverse environments, from lush forests to rugged coastlines. As the Arisen, you embark on a perilous journey to confront a massive dragon, all while working alongside pawns in exhilarating battles against giant monsters. The game's combat system supports multiple character classes, each with its own set of weapons and abilities, adding depth and variety to the gameplay. The upcoming DLC, Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, will further expand the world with new regions and monsters, providing an even more immersive experience. What makes Dragon's Dogma 2 truly stand out is its ability to blend captivating storytelling with engaging gameplay, creating an unforgettable adventure that will leave a lasting impression on players.

The Outer Worlds

Obsidian Entertainment, the creators of Fallout: New Vegas, have crafted a space-set sandbox RPG that is both hilarious and thought-provoking. The Outer Worlds offers a vast array of quests, companions, and lore, allowing players to explore a detailed environment over dozens of hours. The game's narrative expands with two DLC releases, Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon, and a Spacer's Choice Edition with enhanced graphics and performance. What makes The Outer Worlds particularly fascinating is its ability to capture the essence of Fallout: New Vegas while adding its own unique twist, making it a must-play for fans of the series and open-world RPGs alike.

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Age: Inquisition is a highly acclaimed entry in the long-running Dragon Age series, casting players as the Inquisitor tasked with saving the world from a demon invasion. With a band of heroes at your side, you'll navigate a world filled with warring factions and make choices that have a profound impact on the story. The game's combat system offers both active and strategic options, allowing players to engage in thrilling battles or slow things down with a tactical view of the battlefield. Dragon Age: Inquisition's Game of the Year Edition includes additional content and DLC packs, providing an extensive and immersive experience that will keep players engaged for countless hours.

GreedFall

GreedFall is a game that attempts to do too much, but in the best possible way. Set on the island of Teer Fradee, the game follows the journey of De Sardet, a privileged diplomat with a mysterious disease. The game's branching dialogue, relationships, and side quests create a rich and engaging narrative, while its combat system offers both real-time and turn-based options. While it may have its imperfections, GreedFall's ambitious scope and memorable characters make it a standout title in the open-world RPG genre, providing an experience that feels like a passion project from a team of dedicated developers.

The Technomancer

The Technomancer is a sci-fi RPG that places the Technomancer class at the heart of the story. Set on Mars, the game offers four skill trees and three combat styles, allowing players to customize their playstyle and battle their way across the Red Planet. The game's crafting elements and diverse equipment add depth to the gameplay, while its companions and diplomatic options provide additional layers of strategy. The Technomancer is a testament to the creativity and innovation of its developers, offering an immersive and engaging experience that will keep players captivated from start to finish.

Elex 2

Elex 2 is a game that takes place in the world of Magalan, a blend of science fiction and fantasy elements. The game follows Jax, a hero searching for his missing son while working to unite factions and fend off an invasion. Elex 2's hand-crafted world, jetpack-enabled exploration, and memorable companions create a captivating adventure that will keep players engaged. While battle fatigue may set in near the end, the game's big adventure and stunning visuals make it a standout title in the open-world RPG genre, providing an experience that is both entertaining and thought-provoking.

Fatekeeper

Fatekeeper is a passion project from a team of only 13 people, offering a breathtaking open-world fantasy experience reminiscent of Skyrim. The game features stunning renderings of diverse environments, from caves to ruined cities, and a sprawling skill tree that allows for extensive character customization. Fatekeeper is a testament to the power of passion and dedication, offering an early access build that already showcases solid notions and a clear vision for the future. While it may not have the same scale as larger RPGs, Fatekeeper is a game that will keep players engaged and eager to explore its world, providing an unforgettable experience that is both captivating and unique.

In conclusion, the cancellation of Avowed's sequel is a setback for fans of open-world fantasy RPGs, but it also presents an opportunity to explore some of the best titles in the genre. From the captivating world of Dragon's Dogma 2 to the sci-fi sandbox of The Outer Worlds, these games offer immersive storytelling, expansive worlds, and engaging gameplay that will keep players entertained for countless hours. While Obsidian Entertainment works on the next Fallout experience, these games provide a perfect distraction, allowing players to continue their adventures in captivating new worlds.