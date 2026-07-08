7 Hilarious Ocarina of Time Moments I Can't Wait to See in the Zelda Remake (2026)

Get ready for a deep dive into the hilarious world of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, a game that's not just about saving Hyrule, but also about the unexpected moments of laughter it brings. With the upcoming Switch 2 remake, we're about to revisit these moments, and I can't wait to see how they're reimagined.

The Power of Music: Darunia's Dance

Darunia, the Goron leader, is a grumpy fellow at first. But when Link plays the right tune, he transforms into a dancing machine. The way he moves, with his wild gestures and enthusiastic shouts, is a sight to behold. It's a perfect example of how music can bring people together, even in the most unexpected ways.

Goron Group Hug: A Creepy Comedy

The moment Darunia thanks Link, the Gorons' gratitude takes a bizarre turn. Two of them drop from above, ready to give Link a hug, but it's more like a rockslide than a warm embrace. Link's reaction is priceless, and it leaves you wondering: why do the Gorons show affection this way? It's a unique brand of humor that Ocarina of Time delivers.

Kaepora Gaebora's Text Trap

Kaepora Gaebora's text might not be the funniest, but Nintendo's little trick is a clever way to slow down impatient players. Mashing the 'A' button will only make you listen to the whole thing again. It's a subtle punishment, but one that adds a layer of challenge and encourages players to take their time. A clever move, Nintendo!

The Twin's Final Argument

Koume and Kotake, the twin witches, go out with a bang (or a bicker). Their argument about age as they fade away is a hilarious showcase of Ocarina's writing. It's a unique way to end their story, and it leaves a lasting impression. Poor witches, but their demise is a comedic goldmine.

Ingo's Meltdown

Ingo, the despicable traitor, gets his comeuppance in the horse races. His reaction to defeat is a masterpiece of over-the-top drama. The way he clutches his head and moans is a perfect mix of comedy and satisfaction. It's a small victory, but a sweet one.

Princess Ruto's Unrequited Love

Princess Ruto, the spoiled Zora, has a sudden change of heart when she meets Link. Her decision to get close to him is met with Link's horrified reaction, a scream that's so dramatic, it's hilarious. It's a moment that plays with our expectations and delivers a good laugh.

King Zora's Endless Shuffle

King Zora's shuffle is an iconic moment. It's so ridiculous and unexpected that it becomes the funniest scene in the game. The fear is that Nintendo might shorten it in the remake, but I hope they don't. It's these unexpected, over-the-top moments that make Ocarina of Time so special.

As we await the Switch 2 remake, these hilarious moments remind us of the game's charm. Ocarina of Time is not just about its epic story, but also about the little details that bring a smile to our faces. It's a game that understands the power of humor, and I can't wait to see how these moments are reimagined.