7 Insane Surfing Wedges Around the World | Beyond Newport's Famous Wave (2026)

The world of surfing is filled with iconic waves, but few hold the same legendary status as The Wedge in Newport Beach, California. This wave, born from the unintended creation of a wave-reflecting mirror by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1936, has become a symbol of surfing culture. Its portrayal in the 1966 film Endless Summer, with the catchphrase 'The dirty old Wedge,' further solidified its iconic status. However, The Wedge is not alone in its unique appeal. There are other 'wedges' around the globe, each with its own distinct characteristics and allure. From the Mandurah Wedge in Western Australia to the Wedge at Raijua in Indonesia, these waves showcase the diverse and captivating nature of surfing.

One such wave is the Mandurah Wedge, affectionately known as 'Medge.' Located near Perth, it attracts a heavy bodyboarding scene with its one-foot foamies that ricochet off the breakwall, launching into growing peaks down the line. The thick swirls of back- and side-wash provide additional vectors and trampoline-like ramps for the local bodyboarders to launch from. Another notable wedge is Mohle Leste in Portugal, tucked away in the far corner of Supertubos. Breaking 10 yards off a graffiti-covered rivermouth breakwall, this powerful right wave comes to life when the Atlantic swells are too straight or too much for the nearby beachies. The takeoff zone is vast, easily fortified by local surfers and bodyboarders, and the wave itself is world-class, offering an opening backdoor section, steep walls, and a final closeout air section.

In Florida, Sebastian Inlet stands out for its historical significance in the surfing world. Kelly Slater, a surfing legend, once described it as a wave that could make waves 50 percent bigger than anywhere else on the coast. The inlet's jetty created a unique wedge, providing a consistent pocket of energy at First Peak, even on the smallest days. This wave played a crucial role in breeding East Coast surfers, including Slater himself, who popularized the 'Tomahawk Chop' at First Peak, immortalized in a statue.

Isabela, Puerto Rico, is home to a novelty wedge that sparked Dylan Graves' lifelong fascination with weird waves. When conventional waves on the northwest coast were firing, Graves and his crew would surf the side-washed, heavily wedged beachbreak. The wave's unique characteristics, including a takeoff spot almost impossible to geo-locate, ensured that crowds were never an issue. Over time, they mastered a wave that zippers in and around a small rock island, offering barrels and huge ramps.

In the UK, Tolcarne Wedge in Cornwall is a rare and prized possession among Cornish bodyboarders and surfers. Located in the Bay, on the more protected, north-facing half of Newquay, it rebounds off the headland and forms when enough high tide hits the rare, perfectly angled swell. Its shallow and short wedges are a contrast to the slopey waves in the town, making it a sought-after spot.

Indonesia, known for its plethora of quality waves, has a relative dead zone when it comes to world-class wedges due to a lack of beachbreaks. However, the Wedge at Raijua in the Nusa Tenggara region near Timor offers a unique experience. Breaking off a wall of rock, it provides a crystalline peak with a throaty backdoor section and high-torque performance sections, offering a rare Indonesian wedge experience.

Lastly, the Whale Beach Wedge in Sydney holds an important place in the city's surfing ecosystem. Located at the north end of Whale Beach, overlooked by expensive real estate, it offers consistent and punchy lefts that wedge off the headland. Held down by 'the Whaley Boys,' a crew with one of the highest average surfing levels in Australia, this wave is easily located by the giant graffiti 'Wedge' painted on the headland.

These diverse wedges showcase the global appeal of surfing, each with its own unique characteristics and allure. From the iconic Wedge in Newport Beach to the hidden gems in Western Australia, Portugal, Florida, Puerto Rico, Cornwall, Indonesia, and Sydney, these waves continue to captivate and inspire surfers worldwide.