9 Common Investment Mistakes: Learn from the Pros with Barry Ritholtz (2026)

Let's talk about a topic that often gets overlooked in the world of investing: the mistakes. Yes, even the pros make them, and that's what makes this so fascinating.

The Art of Avoiding Pitfalls

In a world where most investment advice focuses on what to buy, Barry Ritholtz, a renowned figure in wealth management, takes a different approach. He believes that telling people what not to do is just as crucial, if not more so. After all, getting those calls wrong can be costly.

Ritholtz's philosophy is simple: investing is a solved problem, but human behavior is not. And it's this human element that often leads to mistakes, even among professionals.

Nine Common Pitfalls

Here are nine investment mistakes that Ritholtz highlights, along with my personal take on each:

1. Market Timing

The desire to time the market perfectly is a trap. As Ritholtz puts it, market tops are slow, while bottoms are fast. Trying to navigate this with short-term trades can lead to tax implications and slim chances of success.

2. Complexity vs. Simplicity

A complex strategy might feel smarter, but simplicity often wins. It's more cost-effective, has fewer potential pitfalls, and you actually understand your investments. As they say, keep it simple, stupid (KISS).

3. Politics and Investing

Letting political outcomes drive your investment decisions can be costly. Markets have a mind of their own, and presidents often get too much credit or blame. It's a risky strategy to pull out based on election results.

4. Underestimating Compounding

The power of compounding is often underestimated. Ritholtz's example of $1,000 growing to over $32 million in 100 years is a mind-boggling illustration. People tend to underestimate the potential of long-term growth.

5. Survivorship Bias

We tend to focus on the winners that are still standing and forget the ones that didn't make it. It's like boasting about your batting average without mentioning your strikeouts. A useful question: what wins from here, not just what has won?

6. Panic Selling

When markets fall, our fight-or-flight response kicks in. This instinct, while great for survival, is terrible for managing a portfolio. The key is to plan for downturns before they happen.

7. FOMO Buying

The flip side of panic is FOMO (fear of missing out). Stories of early investors getting rich are often exaggerated or incomplete. Greed can cloud judgment, leading to poor investment choices.

8. Action Bias

Sometimes, we feel the need to take action, but Ritholtz advises against it. Most money decisions are bad ones, so doing less can be a smart strategy. As the saying goes, sometimes the best move is no move at all.

9. Anchoring to Cost

When a stock drops, people often focus on getting back to break-even. But the market doesn't care about your cost basis. The question should be: would you buy this stock today at its current price?

The Bigger Picture

The thread that ties these mistakes together is the idea that good investing is about avoiding unforced errors. It's not about picking the right stock; it's about not getting in your own way.

In my opinion, this perspective is a refreshing take on a complex topic. It simplifies investing and highlights the importance of discipline and long-term thinking.

So, the next time you're tempted to make a move, ask yourself: am I avoiding these common pitfalls?