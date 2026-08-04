90s Sitcoms You Need to Binge: Hidden Gems from the Decade (2026)

In the realm of television, the 1990s was a golden age for sitcoms, with a plethora of gems that have since faded into obscurity. This article delves into nine forgotten sitcoms from that era, each with its own unique charm and worth revisiting. These shows, though overlooked, offer a delightful blend of humor, character development, and storytelling that still resonates today. From the quirky to the heartwarming, these sitcoms are a testament to the art of television comedy and a reminder of the golden age of television.

Get A Life: A hilarious and boundary-pushing sitcom starring Chris Elliott as a 30-year-old manchild who refuses to grow up. Elliott's bizarre sense of humor and the show's dark comedy make it a cult classic, offering a fresh take on the sitcom format. The Critic: An animated sitcom with a mean-spirited twist, starring Jon Lovitz as a TV movie critic. Despite its brief run, it built a cult following and showcased Lovitz's comedic prowess, making it a must-watch for animation enthusiasts. Malcolm & Eddie: A four-season sitcom with a unique premise, featuring polar opposite roommates who land a big payday. The show's lead duo, Eddie Griffin and Malcolm-Jamal Warner, share incredible chemistry, making it a delightful watch. Dharma & Greg: A relatable and funny relationship sitcom, co-created by Chuck Lorre. It explores the dynamics of a marriage between two seemingly incompatible individuals, carried by Jenna Elfman's effervescent charm. Smart Guy: A hidden gem, starring Tahj Mowry as a boy genius. It's a coming-of-age story with a unique twist, showcasing Mowry's comedic talent and making it a must-watch for fans of the genre. Damon: A single-camera sitcom with a unique premise, starring comedian Damon Wayans. It explores the lives of two brothers, one married and one single, offering a fresh take on family dynamics and comedy. Stark Raving Mad: A literary-inspired sitcom with a unique premise, starring Neil Patrick Harris and Tony Shalhoub. It showcases the dynamic between an eccentric novelist and his anxious editor, offering a blend of humor and character development. Spaced: A British sitcom with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, created by Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg. It's a quirky and surreal comedy about two strangers posing as a couple, offering a delightful blend of pop culture references and humor. Two Guys and a Girl: A heartwarming sitcom about friendship and adulting, starring Ryan Reynolds. It's a must-watch for fans of the lead actors, offering a blend of wry charm and relatable situations.

These forgotten sitcoms from the 1990s are a testament to the golden age of television comedy. Each show offers a unique blend of humor, character development, and storytelling that still resonates today. They are a reminder that great television can be found in unexpected places, and they deserve a modern reappraisal and a place in the hearts of viewers.