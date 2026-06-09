A battle of resilience: How karate is helping young people navigate mental health challenges (2026)

The world of martial arts is often associated with physical prowess and self-defense, but its impact on mental health and resilience is gaining recognition, particularly among young people. In this article, I delve into the story of a karate master and his son, exploring how their shared passion for the ancient Japanese martial art is not just about physical training but also about mental fortitude and personal growth. What makes this narrative particularly compelling is the intersection of traditional martial arts with modern mental health concerns, particularly among Australia's youth.

A Legacy of Resilience

Kazuo Saito, an 81-year-old karate master, and his son, Harrison, 28, share a unique bond forged through the discipline of karate. Kazuo's journey began in post-war Tokyo, where he faced the harsh realities of survival amidst the chaos of war. This experience shaped his understanding of the importance of strength and resilience, which he now imparts to his son.

"I was born in Tokyo in 1945, and my father died soon after," Kazuo shares. "During the war, Tokyo was badly bombed, and my mother and I lived in a rough area. There were gangs; it was very dangerous. To survive, I had to be strong, I had to fight back." This personal history is a testament to the transformative power of karate, which has evolved from a means of self-defense to a global martial art.

Karate as a Mental Health Tool

Harrison, who holds a black belt and teaches at a local high school, sees karate as a way to instill courage and resilience in his students. He believes that while fear is inevitable, karate teaches them to manage it and maintain a functional baseline. This is particularly relevant given the alarming statistics surrounding youth mental health in Australia.

Research indicates that up to half of all Australian teenagers are projected to face depression or anxiety by age 20, unless proactive measures are taken. The Burnet Institute's findings emphasize the potential of investment in intervention programs, which could prevent a significant number of young Australians from experiencing mental health issues and yield substantial economic benefits.

The Science Behind Karate's Benefits

Brian Moore, a senior lecturer at the University of Wollongong, conducted research exploring the effects of physical activity on youth mental health. His studies revealed that martial arts training can enhance self-efficacy and promote well-being through physical activity. The Second Australian Child and Adolescent Survey of Mental Health and Wellbeing further underscores the prevalence of mental health disorders among Australian youth, making karate's potential benefits all the more significant.

Beyond Physical Training

Moore clarifies that while martial arts can have mental health benefits, it is not a psychological therapy. Instead, it provides a sense of mastery and accomplishment through self-improvement opportunities. This aligns with Harrison's perspective, who emphasizes the deeper understanding of oneself that karate offers.

A Personal Transformation

James Bolton, a 44-year-old construction project manager, took up karate to manage his mental health issues, including depression and anxiety. He describes a profound transformation, attributing his improved physical fitness, mental state, focus, and resilience to the discipline of karate.

Conclusion: Karate as a Lifelong Journey

The story of Kazuo and Harrison Saito highlights the profound impact of karate on both physical and mental well-being. It serves as a reminder that martial arts are not just about physical strength but also about mental discipline and resilience. As Harrison reflects, karate is a tried and tested framework that can guide individuals through their daily lives, offering stability, confidence, and calm. This ancient art continues to evolve, providing a valuable tool for personal growth and mental health in the modern world.