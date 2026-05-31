Jordan Halverson, a former local football star, returned to his hometown school, Fridley Middle, as its principal. His appointment sent a buzz through the 800-student school, which celebrates its diverse student body. However, the buzz soon turned to fear and uncertainty when ICE raids began in the Twin Cities, targeting undocumented immigrants with criminal records. The raids caused terror and trauma for the students and staff, especially those with immigrant communities. Halverson, who himself grew up in a turbulent home life, led the school through the frightening and uncertain winter, ensuring the safety of his students and staff. He used his football leadership skills to control the controllables and make his students feel safe and at home. His core pillars of belonging, meaning, and ability to do this were reinforced throughout the school, and he worked with social workers and volunteers to support the families affected by the raids. Despite the challenges, Halverson remained consistent and composed, and his leadership and compassion inspired his staff and students. As the raids continued, Halverson and his staff set up an e-learning program for students who had to stay at home, and they worked to ease the pain of the empty spaces left by the missing parents and friends. In the end, Halverson's leadership and compassion helped the school and its community through a difficult time, and his roots in Fridley remained deep and strong.
A Local Football Star Returns to Lead His Hometown School. Then the ICE Raids Begin (2026)
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