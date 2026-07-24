A Look Inside Yash's Luxurious Bengaluru Duplex (2026)

Yash, the star of the KGF franchise, is not just a Hollywood-style action hero; he's a man of many talents and interests. While he's gearing up for the release of his latest film, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups', he's also making waves in the world of Indian cinema with his upcoming role as Ravana in 'Ramayana'. But what's even more captivating than his on-screen transformations is the man behind the scenes: a man with a taste for the finer things in life, as evidenced by his stunning Bengaluru duplex.

The actor's home is a testament to his success and his appreciation for the finer things in life. Located in North Bengaluru's Prestige Golfshire, the property is a prime example of the city's exclusive real estate. With a price tag of somewhere between Rs 6 crore and Rs 7 crore, the duplex is a true status symbol. But it's not just the price tag that makes this home so intriguing; it's the combination of opulence and comfort that truly sets it apart.

The living room, for instance, is a masterpiece of modern design. The all-white space is brought to life with a blue sofa set and green indoor plants, creating a sense of tranquility and sophistication. The golden accents throughout the furniture add a touch of glamour, while the ducted air conditioning and natural stone floor tiles provide a sense of luxury. The giant television and marble tabletops further emphasize the actor's appreciation for the finer things in life.

One of the most striking features of the home is the giant open balcony, which offers a perfect space to unwind or enjoy a hot beverage in the evening or on a rainy day. The balcony overlooks a well-manicured golf course, providing a peaceful and serene setting for relaxation. The space is decorated with more lush greenery and patio furniture, creating a true oasis of tranquility.

But Yash's home is more than just a place to relax and unwind. It's also a hub for religious gatherings, with the actor and his wife, Radhika Pandit, often hosting religious gatherings at their home, especially on auspicious days like Varamahalakshmi and Ugadi. This highlights Yash's deep-rooted connection to his faith and his commitment to sharing it with others.

In many ways, Yash's home is a microcosm of his life and career. It's a place where he can relax and unwind, but it's also a place where he can connect with his fans and share his passion for cinema and religion. As he continues to make waves in the world of Indian cinema, it will be fascinating to see how his home continues to evolve and reflect his changing life and career.

Personally, I think that Yash's home is a true reflection of his success and his appreciation for the finer things in life. It's a place where he can truly be himself, surrounded by the things that bring him joy and peace. As he continues to make waves in the world of Indian cinema, I can't help but wonder what other surprises he has in store for us.