A Zero-Waste Renovation: How This Sydney Home is Being Rebuilt (2026)

In a remarkable display of sustainable architecture, renowned architect Alexander Symes is embarking on an ambitious project to transform his family's 120-year-old terrace in Sydney's Camperdown into a zero-waste home. Symes, known for his award-winning passive housing designs, is pushing the boundaries of eco-friendly construction with this renovation, aiming to create a warm and healthy living space while minimizing waste. The challenge is immense, as Symes strives to repurpose every material, from construction elements to everyday items like takeaway coffee cups, into functional elements of the home.

Symes' approach is a response to the alarming waste statistics in the construction industry. The Green Building Council estimates a staggering 141 kilograms of material waste per square meter in average building projects, highlighting the need for innovative solutions. Symes' project is a testament to the potential of creative resource management, aiming to educate neighbors and future projects on sustainable practices.

One of the key challenges Symes faces is the proper disposal of paint waste, which is notoriously difficult to recycle. He envisions using the paint-stained brushes and the resulting speckled concrete as a unique feature of the home. The bathroom suite, with its pink and grey tiles, presents another opportunity for creative reuse. Symes is considering a Japanese-style kintsugi repair, adding a distinctive aesthetic element to the space.

Symes' philosophy emphasizes the importance of trying to recycle, regardless of success. He believes that the process of uncovering potential long-term scalable reuse pathways is a success in itself, even if the final product isn't perfect. This mindset is a departure from traditional construction practices, where waste reduction is often an afterthought.

The project has already become a laboratory for Symes and his team, with pre-construction measurements of internal temperature, relative humidity, and mold levels. These data points will guide the renovation, ensuring a healthier living environment. The home's layout, facing Camperdown Park's fig trees, promises a serene and well-lit atmosphere, enhancing the overall living experience.

Symes' approach to construction is a call to action for the industry. It challenges the notion that waste is an inevitable byproduct of building, instead advocating for a more thoughtful and sustainable approach. As the renovation progresses, the house becomes a living testament to the potential of zero-waste architecture, inspiring others to rethink their construction practices and embrace a greener future.