Aamir Khan's Wedding to Gauri Spratt: All You Need to Know (2026)

Aamir Khan's upcoming nuptials with Gauri Spratt have sparked curiosity and excitement, especially given the actor's public declaration that he is 'already married to her in his heart'. This low-key, registered marriage at home on July 5th is a stark contrast to the grand celebrations of his previous weddings. But who is Gauri Spratt, and what led to this unique turn of events? In my opinion, this story is more than just a celebrity wedding; it's a tale of second chances, personal growth, and the complexities of love and relationships. Let's delve into the fascinating life and journey of Gauri Spratt, and explore the deeper implications of Aamir Khan's decision to remarry.

A Cultural Melting Pot

Gauri Spratt, born in Bengaluru, is the daughter of Robert Spratt, who has Tamil-British roots, and Rita Spratt, who has Punjabi-Irish heritage. This multicultural background is a fascinating aspect of her identity, and it's likely played a significant role in shaping her perspective and experiences. Her father's involvement in India's freedom movement adds a historical layer to her family story, making her a part of a rich cultural tapestry.

A Journey in Fashion and Beauty

Gauri's educational background is equally intriguing. She attended Blue Mountain School in Bengaluru before studying fashion styling and photography at the University of the Arts London, graduating in 2004. Her entrepreneurial spirit is evident in her work as a partner and director at BBlunt, a well-known salon chain, and her current ownership of a BBlunt salon in Mumbai. Before entering the beauty industry, she worked in fashion design and textile businesses in Bengaluru, showcasing her diverse interests and skills.

A Second Chance at Love

The story of Aamir and Gauri's relationship is a testament to the power of second chances. They first met roughly 25 years ago in Bengaluru, but life took them in different directions, and they lost touch. It wasn't until early 2024 that they reconnected through Aamir's cousin, Nuzhat Khan. Aamir has been open about the headspace he was in before they found each other again, having gone through therapy and working on himself. This period of self-reflection and growth is a crucial aspect of their story, and it's fascinating to consider how it may have influenced their decision to remarry.

A Low-Key Celebration

The upcoming wedding is a stark contrast to the grand celebrations of Aamir's previous weddings. By choosing a low-key, registered marriage at home, the couple is emphasizing the importance of commitment and love over extravagance. This decision also highlights the changing dynamics of modern relationships, where simplicity and authenticity are often valued over grand gestures.

Aamir's Previous Marriages

Aamir's previous marriages to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were both significant and impactful. With Reena, he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, and the couple separated but remain on good terms. His second marriage to Kiran Rao lasted 16 years, resulting in the birth of their son, Azad. These relationships have shaped Aamir's perspective on love and commitment, and it's interesting to consider how his experiences have influenced his decision to remarry.

3 Idiots 2: A New Chapter

As Aamir steps back from work for the time being to focus on his wedding, the long-awaited sequel to the 2009 blockbuster '3 Idiots' is also on the horizon. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, will see Aamir's character, Rancho, as a married man dealing with a midlife crisis. This new chapter in his life is a fascinating contrast to the carefree engineering student audiences fell in love with 17 years ago, and it's a testament to Aamir's ability to evolve and grow as an actor.

A Personal Reflection

In my opinion, Aamir Khan's decision to remarry is a powerful statement about the complexities of love and relationships. It's a reminder that love can be found in unexpected places and that second chances are always possible. Gauri Spratt's unique background and journey add a fascinating layer to this story, and I'm eager to see how their relationship unfolds in the years to come. As we celebrate this new chapter in Aamir's life, let's also reflect on the importance of love, commitment, and personal growth in our own lives.