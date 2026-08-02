ABC Overnights presenter Trevor Chappell announces retirement after 26 years (2026)

Let's talk about the end of an era in Australian radio. Trevor Chappell, the familiar voice that has kept night owls company for over two decades, is hanging up his microphone. After 26 years, this beloved presenter is retiring from his role at ABC Overnights, leaving a void in the hearts of his listeners and a legacy that will long be remembered.

A Voice in the Night

Trevor's journey began with a simple pamphlet, leading him from a Melbourne share house to the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. Little did he know that this path would shape his career and connect him intimately with a nation of shift workers and insomniacs. His lecturer's advice, to cherish the relationship with listeners, became his guiding principle.

Building Connections

The beauty of Trevor's show was the personal connections he formed. He developed a unique bond with his audience, becoming a companion to many. From Pamela, the regular caller who brightened his nights, to the truck drivers who have been loyal listeners since the beginning, Trevor's show created a community. He shared laughter, tears, and even arguments over song lyrics, creating a safe space where people could be themselves.

The Power of Nighttime Radio

What makes nighttime radio so special? Trevor believes it's the intimacy and vulnerability that comes with the darkness. People open up in ways they might not during the day, sharing their joys, fears, and memories. It's a unique platform that allows for deep connections and a sense of community, especially for those working through the night.

A Positive Space

Trevor's aim was to create a positive and supportive environment. He understood the challenges faced by many of his listeners, especially those living with anxiety, and ensured his show was a safe haven. It's a testament to his empathy and understanding that he never wanted to trigger or distress his audience.

A Legacy and a Lifestyle

Trevor's retirement marks the end of an era, but his impact will be felt for years. His dedication and commitment built a national audience, solidifying ABC Overnights as a significant presence. His colleagues speak highly of his honesty, respect, and the laughter he brought to their unsociable working hours. For Trevor, it was more than just a job; it was a lifestyle that suited his shy nature perfectly.

A Fond Farewell

As Trevor prepares to say goodbye, he reflects on the support of his wife and producers, without whom he couldn't have lasted so long. His colleagues and listeners alike will miss his charming presence, and the impact he had on their lives. Trevor's retirement is a reminder of the power of radio and the deep connections it can foster. It's a bittersweet moment, but one that celebrates a remarkable career and the impact it had on so many.