ABC's World News Tonight: A Hot Start to July with David Muir (2026)

The evening news landscape is a dynamic arena, and the latest ratings data offers a fascinating glimpse into the strategies and performances of the major networks. While the summer months often bring a lull in viewership, this year's numbers reveal intriguing shifts and surprises. ABC World News Tonight, anchored by the charismatic David Muir, has emerged as the clear winner in this summer sprint. What makes this particularly fascinating is the show's ability to not only maintain but also grow its audience, a feat that stands in stark contrast to its competitors. In my opinion, Muir's engaging style and the show's focus on compelling storytelling have resonated with viewers, setting it apart from the pack. The numbers tell a compelling story: ABC World News Tonight averaged 8.128 million total viewers and 964,000 demo viewers for the week of June 29, marking an 8% increase in total viewers and a 1% bump in the key demo compared to the previous week. This growth is even more impressive when compared to the same period in 2025, where the show saw a 13% surge in total viewers but a 3% dip in the demo. What many people don't realize is that this growth is not just a summer fling; it's a sustained effort that has paid dividends. ABC has consistently delivered high-quality journalism and engaging content, which has clearly struck a chord with viewers. NBC Nightly News, anchored by Tom Llamas, found itself in second place. While the show experienced a 3% decline in total viewers and a 4% drop in the demo compared to the previous week, it managed to eke out a 12% increase in total viewers and a 12% bump in the demo when compared to the same period in 2025. This shows that, despite the recent changes in hosting, the show has a solid foundation and a loyal audience. However, the recent substitution of Tom Llamas with Haillie Jackson for a week may have had an impact on the ratings. CBS Evening News, anchored by Tony Dokoupil, found itself in third place. The show averaged 3.765 million total viewers and 501,000 demo viewers for the week of June 29, down 6% in total viewers and 13% in the demo compared to the week prior. Despite this, there was better news in the year-over-year comparison, as CBS Evening News grew by 1% in total viewers and 8% in the key demo compared to the same period in 2025. This shows that, despite the recent struggles, the show has a strong foundation and a loyal audience. If you take a step back and think about it, the ratings data reveals a lot about the strategies and performances of the networks. ABC's focus on engaging storytelling and high-quality journalism has paid dividends, while NBC's recent changes in hosting may have had an impact on the ratings. CBS, on the other hand, has a strong foundation and a loyal audience, but may need to re-evaluate its strategy to maintain its position in the ever-evolving news landscape. In my opinion, the ratings data highlights the importance of finding the right balance between tradition and innovation. While ABC has embraced innovation with its engaging storytelling and high-quality journalism, NBC and CBS may need to find new ways to engage their audiences and maintain their relevance in the digital age. One thing that immediately stands out is the impact of scheduling shifts and anchor substitutions on the ratings data. The Fourth of July holiday led to scheduling shifts across all three networks, which may have had an impact on the numbers. Additionally, the substitution of Tom Llamas with Haillie Jackson for a week may have had an impact on the ratings for NBC Nightly News. This raises a deeper question: how do networks navigate the challenges of scheduling shifts and anchor substitutions while maintaining their ratings and audience engagement? A detail that I find especially interesting is the year-over-year comparison. While ABC World News Tonight saw a 13% increase in total viewers but a 3% dip in the demo, NBC Nightly News saw a 12% increase in total viewers and a 12% bump in the demo. This suggests that, despite the recent changes, NBC has managed to maintain its audience and even grow it in some areas. What this really suggests is that the news landscape is a complex and dynamic environment, where networks must constantly adapt and innovate to maintain their relevance and engagement. In conclusion, the latest evening news ratings data offers a fascinating glimpse into the strategies and performances of the major networks. ABC World News Tonight has emerged as the clear winner, while NBC Nightly News and CBS Evening News have their work cut out for them. The ratings data highlights the importance of finding the right balance between tradition and innovation, and the need for networks to constantly adapt and innovate to maintain their relevance and engagement. From my perspective, the future of evening news is bright, but it will require a commitment to quality journalism, engaging storytelling, and a willingness to embrace change and innovation.