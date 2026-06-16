AC Cobra GT Coupe: The Iconic Sports Car Gets a Fixed Roof (2026)

In the world of automotive history, the AC Cobra stands as an iconic symbol of British craftsmanship and engineering prowess. Now, as AC Cars celebrates its 125th anniversary, it has unveiled a new chapter in the Cobra's legacy: the AC Cobra GT Coupe. This fixed-roof variant marks a significant departure from the classic roadster design, offering a unique blend of tradition and innovation.

The Evolution of an Icon

For over half a century, AC Cars has been synonymous with the Cobra, a sports car that has left an indelible mark on automotive culture. The introduction of the GT Coupe is a bold move, one that challenges the very essence of what a Cobra represents. While the company has experimented with removable hardtops in the past, this is the first true coupe incarnation, a bold statement in its own right.

A98: The Experimental Restyling

The A98, built in 1964, serves as a fascinating precursor to the GT Coupe. Its distinctive restyling and impressive performance, including a top speed of 183 mph, allegedly led to the introduction of speed limits in the UK. This experimental model, with its unique design and racing pedigree, sets the stage for the modern interpretation of the Cobra coupe.

Design and Proportions

The GT Coupe's design is a delicate balance between homage and innovation. While it retains the recognizable silhouette of a standard Cobra, the addition of a fixed roof gives it a more conventional appearance. However, the proportions are where the true departure lies. Based on the same bespoke chassis as the GT Roadster, the Coupe offers increased interior space, a modern necessity, while maintaining the iconic Cobra footprint.

Power and Performance

Under the hood, the GT Coupe stays true to its Cobra roots with a Ford V8 engine. The naturally aspirated version delivers a respectable 450 horsepower, but for those seeking an adrenaline rush, the supercharged option cranks it up to an impressive 720 hp. With a curb weight of just over 3,500 pounds, this two-seater promises a thrilling driving experience, achieving 0-60 mph in under 3.5 seconds.

Pricing and Legacy

Starting at £234,300 for the naturally aspirated model and £256,300 for the supercharged variant, the AC Cobra GT Coupe is an exclusive offering. While it may be more affordable than a real Cobra, it still carries a premium price tag. What's intriguing is the location of its production - the old Saab factory in Sweden. Here, two automotive legends come together, with one helping to sustain the other, a beautiful symbiosis in the world of car manufacturing.

Final Thoughts

The AC Cobra GT Coupe is more than just a car; it's a testament to the enduring appeal of the Cobra name. By putting a fixed roof on this iconic sports car, AC Cars has created a modern interpretation that respects tradition while embracing innovation. It's a bold move that challenges our perceptions of what a Cobra can be, and I, for one, am excited to see where this journey takes us next.