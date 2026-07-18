ACC Football Predictions: Who Will Reign Supreme in 2026? (2026)

The ACC football season is upon us, and the question on everyone's mind is: Who will emerge as the conference champion? With the annual Football Kickoff event in Charlotte, North Carolina, the media is gearing up to predict the winner of the 2026 ACC Championship. But with a recent slump in accuracy, the experts are facing a challenging task.

In my opinion, Miami is poised to make a breakthrough and claim the league title. The Hurricanes boast a formidable roster and the talented quarterback Darian Mensah, giving them a strong advantage. I envision a championship game between Miami and SMU, with the Mustangs, despite their new players, featuring the impressive quarterback Kevin Jennings.

However, the Tigers, Clemson, might face some challenges. They finished last year with a disappointing 4-4 record in league play, tying for seventh place. This year, I predict Clemson will improve to a 6-2 conference record and an overall 9-3 record, placing them fourth in the conference.

The ACC's order of finish, in my prediction, will be a close race. Miami and SMU lead the way with a perfect 9-0 conference record, followed by Louisville and Clemson, each with an 8-1 and 6-2 record, respectively. The rest of the conference follows with varying records, but the bottom three teams, UNC, Boston College, and Syracuse, are expected to struggle.

This season promises excitement and unpredictability, as the ACC teams battle for the top spot. The media's predictions may be in for another test, but with the talent on display, the ACC is sure to provide thrilling football action.