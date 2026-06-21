Actors Guild of Parkersburg's 'Sylvia': A Heartwarming Comedy with a Four-Legged Twist (2026)

The Actors Guild of Parkersburg is set to present a unique and thought-provoking production, 'Sylvia', which opens its doors to audiences this Friday. This play, written by AR Gurney, explores the complexities of life through an intriguing lens - a talking dog named Sylvia.

What makes this production particularly fascinating is its ability to delve into profound themes while maintaining a comedic tone. Director Charlie Matthews highlights how the absurd premise of a woman portraying a dog allows for an exploration of mid-life crises, stagnant marriages, and the universal need for unconditional love.

In my opinion, the show's rating of R is a testament to its willingness to tackle adult themes and strong language head-on. It promises to be an engaging and thought-provoking experience for mature audiences.

The cast, led by Brent Null as Greg, Erin O'Neill as Kate, and Morgan Stubbe-Fearnow as the lively Sylvia, has been praised for their commitment and dedication to bringing this unique story to life. Stubbe-Fearnow, in particular, relishes the challenge of portraying a character who is almost always in motion, exploring and sniffing her surroundings.

O'Neill's interpretation of Kate adds depth to the narrative, showcasing a character who loves her husband but finds his actions somewhat selfish. She brings to life the complexities of a woman navigating ambition and emotions, offering a relatable and human portrayal.

One thing that immediately stands out is the intimacy of this production. With a small cast, the actors have had the opportunity to delve deeper into character development and plot discussions, creating a more nuanced and engaging performance.

Beyond the stage, the Actors Guild has partnered with the Humane Society of Parkersburg to collect donations for animal welfare. This initiative adds a layer of community engagement and awareness, highlighting the importance of supporting local organizations.

The production staff, including assistant director and costumer Emily Biles, technical director Nathan Arnold, and stage manager Marsha Mueller, have come together to bring this unique show to life. With First Settlement Physical Therapy as the corporate sponsor, the production has the support it needs to thrive.

'Sylvia' promises to be an entertaining and emotionally charged experience, running the gamut of emotions from laughter to frustration and touching moments. It's a must-see for those seeking a different kind of theater experience that celebrates both the human condition and our four-legged friends.

Personally, I think this production has the potential to spark meaningful conversations and leave a lasting impact on its audience. It's a unique and bold choice by the Actors Guild, and I'm excited to see how it unfolds on stage.