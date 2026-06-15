Adoption: The Marathon of Building a Family | 'Attachment' Play Review (2026)

In the realm of theatre, where emotions run high and stories unfold, Julia Cranney's new monologue, 'Attachment Review - Adoption', presents an intriguing yet somewhat underwhelming exploration of the adoption process and the lives of those involved. The play, directed by Kate Treadell, takes us on a journey through the life of Mat (Paislie Reid), a woman navigating the complexities of adoption and the care system. While the script offers valuable insights into the emotional rollercoaster of adoption, the narrative's pace and structure leave something to be desired.

Mat's story begins with a sense of isolation and a lack of interest in children. She works in a pharmacy, her life seemingly devoid of the warmth and joy that children often bring. However, her world transforms when she meets James, and their relationship blossoms. The play then takes a leap, skipping over crucial details, as Mat and James embark on the adoption process. The audience is left wondering about Mat's backstory and the reasons behind her initial disinterest in children.

One of the play's strengths is its exploration of the adoption process itself. Cranney effectively highlights the hoops adopters must jump through and the soul-cracking questions they face. The metaphor of adoption as a marathon is particularly powerful, as it underscores the long-term commitment and resilience required. However, the play's pace becomes a hindrance, as major life events and emotional milestones are rushed through, leaving the audience craving a deeper exploration of Mat's inner world.

Paislie Reid's performance as Mat is commendable, but the script's structure doesn't allow her to fully immerse the audience in Mat's journey. The pace remains constant, with pauses landing line after line, which can be jarring. The use of white confetti falling from the ceiling as a metaphor for life's messy parts is a creative choice, but it feels heavy-handed and somewhat forced.

The play's strength lies in its ability to shed light on the care system and the potential for beautiful, long-term families. It raises important questions about the resilience required to navigate the adoption process and the emotional toll it can take. However, the narrative's lack of depth and clarity around Mat's backstory leaves the audience wanting more. A sharper, more focused narrative would have allowed the themes to truly shine and engage the audience on a deeper level.

In my opinion, the play's main issue is its pacing and structure. By rushing through Mat's journey, the audience is left with a sense of incompleteness. A more gradual exploration of Mat's life, with a clearer focus on her backstory and emotional growth, would have made the adoption process and its challenges more impactful. The play has promise, but it needs a sharper narrative to truly fly and leave a lasting impression on its audience.